Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Daily recoveries above 2 lakh for 41st straight day; death toll below 3000 again

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 03, 2021 10:36:46 IST

event highlights

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India has reported 1,34,154 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 2,84,41,986. The active cases fell by 80,232 as the positivity rate slipped to 6.21 percent, as per the data by the Union Health Ministry. Daily recoveries remain above 2 lakh as 2,11,499 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate rose to 92.79 percent. The daily fatalities are below 3,000 again as the single-day toll was reported at 2,887. The death toll rose to 3,37,989. The mortality rate inches higher at 1.19 percent, the data stated.

