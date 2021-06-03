Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Daily recoveries above 2 lakh for 41st straight day; death toll below 3000 again

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India has reported 1,34,154 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 2,84,41,986. The active cases fell by 80,232 as the positivity rate slipped to 6.21 percent, as per the data by the Union Health Ministry. Daily recoveries remain above 2 lakh as 2,11,499 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate rose to 92.79 percent. The daily fatalities are below 3,000 again as the single-day toll was reported at 2,887. The death toll rose to 3,37,989. The mortality rate inches higher at 1.19 percent, the data stated.
Due to the shortage of vaccine doses, the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai will be suspended on Thursday at the centres run by the city civic body and the Maharashtra government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday. Of the total 342 active COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai, 243 are managed by the BMC and 20 by the state government
Jun 3, 2021
10:20
Amidst the surge in mucormycosis cases in the country, the drug regulator is reviewing the use of alternative drugs, say sources.
The government is likely to release clinical management protocol on the use of Amphotericin, sources add.
Jun 3, 2021
10:07
Today's Data Highlights
- 1.34 lakh new cases, 2887 new deaths, 2.15 lakh new recoveries, 80.23k dip in the active cases
- Deaths below 4000 for the 8th consecutive day. New cases below 2 lakh for the 7th day
- Tamil Nadu reports 25.3k new cases, Kerala 19.7k, Karnataka 16.4k, Maharashtra 15,2k
- Maharashtra reports 553 new deaths, Tamil Nadu 483, Karnataka 463
- 7 states/ report rise in active cases, including 6 North East states
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -33% (world average is -16%)
- 21.6 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 6.21% (6.57% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate: Nagaland 20.57%, Goa 19%, Kerala 15.30%, West Bengal 11.87%, Tamil Nadu 11.23%. Uttar Pradesh 0.39% Delhi 0.78%, Jharkhand 0.89%, Bihar 1.06%
Jun 3, 2021
09:54
An FIR has been registered against actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and others for violating COVID-19 restrictions, says Mumbai Police.
The actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade and couldn't give valid reasons to the police for being out of their homes after 2 pm.
Jun 3, 2021
09:35
India reports 1,34,154 new COVID-19 cases, 2,11,499 recoveries, and 2,887 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry
Total cases: 2,84,41,986
Total discharges: 2,63,90,584
Death toll: 3,37,989
Active cases: 17,13,413
Jun 3, 2021
09:26
Bihar: Clinical trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on children begins at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna
Jun 3, 2021
09:12
Rajasthan government cancels class 10th and class 12th state board exams
Officers of the education department will soon derive a formula for marks to be given to students of Class 10 and Class 12 of the state board. The next academic session will begin on June 7, says Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara
Jun 3, 2021
08:58
Kerala: A special camp was organised for the vaccination of people with disabilities in Malappuram.
Kerala: A special camp was organised for vaccination of people with disabilities in Malappuram yesterday.
"Approximately, 200 such people are expected to receive vaccine jabs at this centre today," said Municipality Chairman Mujeeb Kaderi pic.twitter.com/H0C4TUYOrU
Maharashtra: Corona-free village competitions will be held to encourage steps to curb the spread of COVID-19. Three village panchayats will be awarded for doing good work in COVID-19 management in each revenue division, says State Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif
The first prize will be Rs 50 lakhs, second Rs 25 lakhs, and third Rs 15 lakhs, adds Mushrif.
Jun 3, 2021
08:43
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee says it has donated more than 20 kg gold and silver from its reserves for setting up of 125-bed COVID-19 hospital in the national capital.
Jun 3, 2021
08:36
Serum Institute of India (SII) seeks indemnity protection against liabilities: Sources
Jun 3, 2021
08:24
The Union Health Ministry finalises arrangement with Biological E for 30 crore vaccine doses
- These vaccine doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by M/s Biological-E from August-December 2021
- The Centre would be making an advance payment of Rs 1500 crore to Biological-E
- The COVID-19 vaccine of Biological-E is currently undergoing Phase-3 clinical trial after showing promising results in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trial
- The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months
- The proposal of M/s Biological-E was examined and recommended for approval after due diligence by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC).