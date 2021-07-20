Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily cases lowest in 125 days at 30,093

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: In its largest-ever crisis response, the World Bank has deployed over USD 157 billion to fight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health, economic and social fronts over the last 15 months. This represents an increase of more than 60 percent over the 15-month period prior to the pandemic, the bank said on Monday. "Since the start of the pandemic, the World Bank Group has committed or mobilised a record USD 157 billion in new financing, an unprecedented level of support for an unprecedented crisis," World Bank Group President David Malpass said. "We will continue to provide critical assistance to developing countries through this ongoing pandemic to help achieve a more broad-based economic recovery," he said.
Assam reports 1,797 new COVID-19 cases, 20 fresh fatalities
Assam's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 5,49,080 on Monday as 1,797 people tested positive for the infection while 20 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll of the northeastern state to 5,019, the National Health Mission bulletin said. The state now has 16,107 active cases, and 5,26,607 patients have recovered from the infection, including 2,138 in the last 24 hours.
257 new cases push Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 23,649; Delta variant detected
At least 257 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 23,649, a health department bulletin said. Several cases of Delta variant of coronavirus have been detected in the state, health minister Dr MK Sharma said. The state currently has 2,429 active cases, while 20,634 people have recovered from the disease and 262 patients migrated to other states. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 88.2 percent. The death toll remained at 324 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.
RT-PCR report must for flyers coming to Bengal if not fully vaccinated against COVID-19
All passengers flying to West Bengal, on both commercial and non-commercial flights, will have to produce either a certificate that shows they are fully vaccinated or a COVID-19 negative (RT-PCR) test report, the state government wrote to the civil aviation ministry on Monday. The decision will be implemented with immediate effect, West Bengal Home Secretary BP Gopalika wrote to Civil Aviation secretary PS Kharola. Passengers need to produce proof of their full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative test report at the time of boarding. The RT-PCR test must be conducted within 72 hours of the departure of the flight.
