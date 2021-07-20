Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily cases lowest in 125 days at 30,093

RT-PCR report must for flyers coming to Bengal if not fully vaccinated against COVID-19





All passengers flying to West Bengal, on both commercial and non-commercial flights, will have to produce either a certificate that shows they are fully vaccinated or a COVID-19 negative (RT-PCR) test report, the state government wrote to the civil aviation ministry on Monday. The decision will be implemented with immediate effect, West Bengal Home Secretary BP Gopalika wrote to Civil Aviation secretary PS Kharola. Passengers need to produce proof of their full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative test report at the time of boarding. The RT-PCR test must be conducted within 72 hours of the departure of the flight.