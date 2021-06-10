  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 24 crore vaccine doses administered in India, says Health Ministry

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 10, 2021 08:18:38 IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The government has come out with comprehensive guidelines for the management of COVID-19 among children in which Remdesivir has not been recommended and rational use of HRCT imaging has been suggested. The guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the health ministry also said that steroids are harmful in asymptomatic and mild cases of infection. The DGHS recommended steroids only in hospitalised moderately severe and critically ill COVID-19 cases under strict supervision. The guidelines also said Remdesivir (an emergency use authorization drug) is not recommended in children.

