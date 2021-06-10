Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 24 crore vaccine doses administered in India, says Health Ministry

37,21,98,253 samples tested for COVID-19, up to June 9. Of these, 20,04,690 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
The 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) COVID-19 drug, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, will be available at a price of Rs 990 per sachet. One sachet contains 2.34gm of drug in water soluble powder form and it is to be taken orally. Dubbed as the affordable COVID-19 drug since the beginning of its trial, the steep pricing of the anti-viral drug has now attracted criticism.
After almost eight months of negotiations, the World Trade Organization's (WTO) TRIPS Council has agreed on text-based negotiations on the TRIPS waiver proposal moved by India and backed by over 60 nations. "TRIPS Council has agreed with consensus to go ahead with text-based negotiations on our TRIPS waiver proposal. Countries which had opposed or sought more time to consider text-based negotiations have removed their blockade," said an Indian official requesting anonymity. The decision was taken on Wednesday after a two-day meeting of the TRIPS Council.
A Delhi government team lauded the work done by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, and announced that the 'Mumbai model' of curbing the infection cases will be implemented in the national capital soon. The BMC said this in a statement issued on Wednesday. The Delhi government team comprising senior officials of the Delhi government's health department, Dr Sanjay Agarwal and Dr Dharmendra Kumar, paid a visit to Mumbai recently to study the steps taken by the BMC. During the visit, the team discussed various issues, including decentralisation achieved through Ward War Rooms, successful management of oxygen supply and jumbo hospitals set up in a short span of time, the BMC said in the release.
Andhra Pradesh: A total of 1,955 black fungus (mucormycosis) cases reported in the state to date. Of which, 114 infected patients have died. Currently, there are 1,301 active cases of black fungus, says state Medical & Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal.