Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily cases above 40,000 again; positivity rate rises to 2.29%

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed the landmark of 36 crores, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21. More than 32.40 lakh (32,40,007) vaccine doses have been administered on Tuesday, according to the 7 pm provisional report. The ministry said 16,00,825 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 1,09,913 vaccine doses given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Tuesday. Cumulatively, 10,45,24,240 persons in the age group 18-44 years across states and union territories have received their first dose and 30,42,302 have received their second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.
Today's Data Highlights (July 7)
- 43.73k new cases, 930 new deaths, 47.24k new recoveries, 4.4k dip in the active cases
- Deaths below 1k for the 6th consecutive day
- New cases below 50k for the 10th day
- Kerala reports 14.4k new cases, Maharashtra 8.4k, Tamil Nadu 3.5k
- North East states cumulatively continue to report more than 5k new cases (+5100)
- Maharashtra reports 395 new deaths, Kerala 142, Karnataka 92
- 8 states/UTs report rise in active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -10% (world average is +5%)
- 19.07 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.29% (2.11% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 16th day
- Test positivity rate: Sikkim 25.61%, Meghalaya 15.95%, Manipur 13.48%, Kerala 10.03%. Uttar Pradesh 0.05%, Madhya Pradesh 0.05%, Bihar 0.08%
- Indonesia reports record high daily new cases (31k) and new deaths (728)
Chinese city on Myanmar border locked down in COVID outbreak
Authorities in a Chinese city bordering Myanmar locked down the city on Wednesday, shutting most businesses and requiring residents to stay at home, as a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 expanded. Another 15 cases were found in Ruili in the 24-hour period ending at midnight, on top of six in the first two days, health authorities in southwest China's Yunnan prefecture said. The lockdown, effective at midnight, shut down all businesses and public institutions except hospitals, pharmacies and essential shops like grocery stores. It affects the urban area of Ruili. The latest cases were discovered during mass testing of residents. The positive cases include both Chinese and Myanmar nationals in the city, where there is an active cross-border trade. Authorities said they would step up border controls. Ruili previously had a COVID outbreak in March and launched a campaign to vaccinate the entire city in April. China has relied on a tough lockdown strategy and mass testing to tamp down outbreaks, even as it has stepped up the pace of vaccinations. Central health officials have said they want to vaccinate 80% of the population.
India reports 43,733 new COVID-19 cases; 47,240 recoveries and 930 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,06,63,665
Death toll: 4,04,211
Total recoveries: 2,97,99,534
Active cases: 4,59,920
Maharashtra: Thane reports 371 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths
The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,35,268 with the addition of 371 new cases of the viral infection, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of 11 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 10,766, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.01 percent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,17,599, while the death toll has reached 2,612, another official said.
Himachal Pradesh: Horsemen elated with a heavy influx of tourists in Shimla after COVID-hit year
The Olympic torch relay is scrapped on Tokyo's public roads, as virus concerns continue to plague the Games. Private flame-lighting ceremonies will replace public relay events, says media agency AFP.
Good morning readers! Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19.
CNBC-TV18 will bring you the latest developments on the pandemic, the vaccination drive, new measures, and much more. Watch this space for more.
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|UPL
|816.15
|12.85
|1.60
|Gland
|3,454.50
|52.50
|1.54
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,235.00
|144.20
|1.19
|HDFC
|2,520.80
|24.40
|0.98
|Eicher Motors
|2,734.10
|22.95
|0.85
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|HDFC
|2,520.70
|27.40
|1.10
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,234.90
|140.45
|1.16
|ITC
|204.05
|1.50
|0.74
|Asian Paints
|3,024.10
|20.30
|0.68
|Sun Pharma
|677.65
|4.40
|0.65
