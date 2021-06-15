Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: England delays reopening until July 19 as Delta variant spreads

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a four-week delay in the final stage of easing lockdown restrictions in England until July 19, as he said the link between coronavirus infections and hospitalisations remains at concerning levels due to the more transmissible Delta variant. Scientists advising the government had warned there could be a "significant resurgence" in people needing hospital treatment for COVID-19 if stage four of easing the lockdown went ahead on June 21. The last and fourth stage of the lockdown roadmap, dubbed Freedom Day, will now move to July 19 instead, amid a worrying spike in cases of the Delta variant, first identified in India, which experts fear will result in greater hospitalisations in coming weeks. It is sensible to wait a little longer, Johnson said, as he confirmed that July 19 is now expected to be the date for a full unlocking and that he was "confident" that a further delay beyond that should not be required.

The Puducherry government extends lockdown to June 21 (midnight) while easing some curbs as new cases dip. Corona curfew from 10 pm to 5 am is already in place. Share: England delays Covid reopening for four weeks, until July 19, as the delta variant spreads, says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Share: IIT Ropar develops power free Continuous Positive Airway Pressure device 'Jivan Vayu' IIT Ropar develops power free Continuous Positive Airway Pressure device ‘Jivan Vayu’



It can deliver high flow oxygen upto 60 Litres Per Minute: Dr Khushboo Rakha, assistant professor of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Ropar pic.twitter.com/ZbwWzcFOKC — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021 Share: