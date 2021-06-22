Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi to release a white paper on COVID-19 at 11 am today

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Over 82.7 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect, the Union Health Ministry said. India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage was recorded at over 28.33 crore since January 16, according to the data from the CoWIN portal. "Today's record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the frontline warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. The previous single-day record was of over 48 lakh doses on April 1. In June so far, India saw an average vaccination of over 31 lakh per day.
The Subject Expect committee is likely to review Bharat Biotech's Phase 3 trial data today, say sources. This comes before the WHO Pre-submission meeting with the manufacturer on June 23.
Bharat Biotech had submitted Covaxin's Phase 3 data over the weekend to the DCGI.
21 cases of 'Delta plus' variant of COVID-19 found in Maharashtra: Minister
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said 21 cases of the 'Delta plus' variant of COVID-19, considered highly infectious, have been found in the state so far. Tope said the highest nine cases were reported in Ratnagiri followed by seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts. He said 7,500 samples from different parts of the state were collected and sent for laboratory testing. These samples were collected since May 15 and their genome sequencing was done, the minister said. Tope said complete information about the people detected with the 'Delta plus' variant is being sought - their travel history, whether they were vaccinated or not and if they were reinfected.
Gujarat: Vadodara's Inorbit Mall has installed a sculpture to pay tribute to COVID warriors.
WHO to discuss Olympics COVID-19 risks with Japan, IOC
The World Health Organization said it would discuss managing COVID-19 risks with Japanese authorities and the International Olympic Committee, after organisers announced some spectators would be permitted to attend the Tokyo Games. Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, noted that infection rates in Japan have been falling, and said they compared favourably to other countries that were hosting large scale events. Up to 10,000 domestic spectators will be allowed in Tokyo 2020 venues, Olympics organisers said, a decision that cut against the recommendation of some medical experts who said holding the event without fans was the least risky option.
UP sees 46 more COVID-19 deaths, 213 new cases
With 46 more COVID-19 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll in the state rose to 22,224, while the total number of cases reached 17,04,476 with 213 fresh cases, a government health bulletin said on Monday. In the past 24 hours, 478 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 16,78,089, the bulletin said. There are currently 4,163 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it said. In the past 24 hours, more than 2.21 lakh samples were tested, taking the total number to 5.54 crore, it stated.
Good morning readers!
India administered over 80 lakh vaccine doses in a day, the highest ever, in the new inoculation drive. All above 18 years are eligible for free vaccination at government hospitals and health centres.
Catch all the COVID-19 live updates here.
