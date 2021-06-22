Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi to release a white paper on COVID-19 at 11 am today

21 cases of 'Delta plus' variant of COVID-19 found in Maharashtra: Minister



Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said 21 cases of the 'Delta plus' variant of COVID-19, considered highly infectious, have been found in the state so far. Tope said the highest nine cases were reported in Ratnagiri followed by seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts. He said 7,500 samples from different parts of the state were collected and sent for laboratory testing. These samples were collected since May 15 and their genome sequencing was done, the minister said. Tope said complete information about the people detected with the 'Delta plus' variant is being sought - their travel history, whether they were vaccinated or not and if they were reinfected.