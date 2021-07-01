Home

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Zydus applies to DCGI for EUA to launch ZyCoV-D for 12 years & above

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Zydus applies to DCGI for EUA to launch ZyCoV-D for 12 years & above

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 33.54 crore, including more than 25.14 lakh jabs given on Wednesday, the health ministry said. A total of 13,43,231 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose and 87,735 were given the second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday. Cumulatively, 9,14,62,206 people in the age group have received the first dose, while 21,77,618 have been administered the second dose since the start of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive, the ministry said in a statement. A total of 33,54,69,340 vaccine doses have been administered across the country, including 25,14,153 on Wednesday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Zydus applies to DCGI for EUA to launch ZyCoV-D for 12 years & above
    The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 33.54 crore, including more than 25.14 lakh jabs given on Wednesday, the health ministry said. A total of 13,43,231 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose and 87,735 were given the second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday. Cumulatively, 9,14,62,206 people in the age group have received the first dose, while 21,77,618 have been administered the second dose since the start of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive, the ministry said in a statement. A total of 33,54,69,340 vaccine doses have been administered across the country, including 25,14,153 on Wednesday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.
    First Published:  IST
    Bajaj Auto4,226.95 93.80 2.27
    M&M793.00 14.65 1.88
    Asian Paints3,025.60 34.75 1.16
    Maruti Suzuki7,569.55 55.75 0.74
    Titan Company1,741.65 9.55 0.55
    Bajaj Auto4,226.95 93.80 2.27
    M&M793.00 14.65 1.88
    Asian Paints3,025.60 34.75 1.16
    Maruti Suzuki7,569.55 55.75 0.74
    Titan Company1,741.65 9.55 0.55

