Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Will donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in next year, says UK

United States will purchase half a billion new doses of Pfizer vaccines and donate them to 92 low- and lower middle-income countries in the world. This historic step will save millions of lives, says President Joe Biden

"We've contributed more than any nation to COVAX - a collective global effort that is delivering COVID-19 vaccines across the world. We've supported (vaccine) manufacturing efforts abroad through our partnerships with Japan, India and Australia -known as Quad," Biden says.