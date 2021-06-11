Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Will donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in next year, says UK

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 24.58 crore, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. It said 18,64,234 and 77,136 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. According to provisional data, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country stands at 24,58,47,212, it said. The beneficiaries include 1,00,24,046 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 69,28,432 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,65,46,785 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 87,80,509 FLWs who have taken the second dose; and 3,58,49,328 and 4,84,740 individuals in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first and second dose respectively.
Jun 11, 2021
09:21
United States will purchase half a billion new doses of Pfizer vaccines and donate them to 92 low- and lower middle-income countries in the world. This historic step will save millions of lives, says President Joe Biden
"We've contributed more than any nation to COVAX - a collective global effort that is delivering COVID-19 vaccines across the world. We've supported (vaccine) manufacturing efforts abroad through our partnerships with Japan, India and Australia -known as Quad," Biden says.
Jun 11, 2021
09:04
Jharkhand cancels state board exams for classes 10, 12
The Jharkhand government announced the cancellation of Class 10 and 12 board exams, conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council, in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. "Today, in view of the circumstances arising out of Covid-19 and the demand of students and parents, I have decided to cancel the Class 10th and 12 board examination to be conducted by Jharkhand Examination Council for this session," Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.
Jun 11, 2021
08:53
UK says will donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in next year, says a media report.
G7 to provide 1 billion vaccine doses 'to the world' by end of 2022, the report adds.
Jun 11, 2021
08:42
Maharashtra reports 12,207 new COVID-19 cases, 11,449 recoveries, and 393 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases 1,60,693
Case tally 58,76,087
Death toll 1,03,748
Total recovered cases 56,08,753
Jun 11, 2021
08:30
Good morning readers! Catch all the live updates on COVID-19 here.
Till 8 am on Thursday morning, India reported less than 1 lakh coronavirus cases for the third day in a row. The death toll, however, rose above 6,000 after Bihar reconciled previous data. The daily recoveries continues to outnumber the tally as the recovery rose to 94.7 percent.