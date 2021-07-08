Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million

Coronavirus IndiaNews LIVE Updates: The global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million on Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant. The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half, as compiled from official sources by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world's wars since 1982, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo. The toll is three times the number of people killed in traffic accidents around the globe every year. It is about equal to the population of Los Angeles or the nation of Georgia. It is equivalent to more than half of Hong Kong or close to 50 percent of New York City. Even then, it is widely believed to be an undercount because of overlooked cases, or deliberate concealment. With the advent of the vaccine, deaths per day have plummeted to around 7,900, after topping out at over 18,000 a day in January. But in recent weeks, the mutant delta version of the virus first identified in India has set off alarms around the world, spreading rapidly even in vaccination success stories like the US, Britain and Israel.
Sydney sees worst day of 2021 as Delta COVID-19 outbreak spreads
Australia's New South Wales state on Thursday reported its biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 for the year as officials struggle to stamp out a growing cluster of the highly infectious Delta variant in Sydney. New South Wales (NSW) reported 38 new local cases, up from 27 a day earlier, as its capital Sydney prepares for a third week of a lockdown. "We don't want to prolong the lockdown, we don't want to see Sydney or New South Wales going in and out of lockdown until we have the vast majority of our population vaccinated," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.
Global COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million amid rush to vaccinate
The global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million on Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant. The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half, as compiled from official sources by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world's wars since 1982, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo. The toll is three times the number of people killed in traffic accidents around the globe every year. It is about equal to the population of Los Angeles or the nation of Georgia. It is equivalent to more than half of Hong Kong or close to 50% of New York City.
Good morning readers!
Catch all the latest development related to the COVID-19 pandemic - the number of cases, inoculation drive, new vaccines and much more - here.
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.6150
|0.0725
|0.10
|Euro-Rupee
|88.2180
|0.0470
|0.05
|Pound-Rupee
|102.9990
|0.0760
|0.07
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6742
|0.0005
|0.06