Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally below 30,000 after 132 days; active caseload less than 4 lakh after 4 months

4 new COVID-19 cases in Olympic Games village, toll rises to 155





Four residents of the Olympic Games village, including two athletes, are among the seven new COVID-19 cases that the event organisers announced on Tuesday. With this, the total Games-related COVID cases shot up to 155, 20 of them in the Games village. The four fresh cases in the village include two Games-concerned personnel. On Monday, Dutch tennis player Jean-Julien Rojer was forced to withdraw after testing positive for the virus. Rojer and his doubles partner Wesley Koolhof, who were scheduled to play Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus of New Zealand, pulled out of their second-round match on Monday following Rojer's positive test result. The contingents that have been hit by COVID-19 after landing in Tokyo include Czech republic, the USA, Chile, South Africa and the Netherlands among others.