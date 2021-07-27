Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally below 30,000 after 132 days; active caseload less than 4 lakh after 4 months

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting conflict-ridden and impoverished countries much worse this year than in 2020, with many facing higher caseloads and rising deaths, the UN's deputy humanitarian chief warned. Ramesh Rajasingham said in a closed briefing to the UN Security Council that these surges are being fueled by a lack of access to vaccines, an easing of public health measures, increased social mixing, and the spread of the delta variant to at least 124 countries, including 17 fragile and conflict-affected nations. This pandemic is far from over, he said. "We are arguably in one of the most dangerous periods for the poorest people on our planet," he said.
1 new COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally rises to 7,530
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,530 on Tuesday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Two more persons were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,387, it said. The Union territory now has 14 active cases, while 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date. The administration has tested over 4.32 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 2.76 lakh people thus far, the bulletin added.
India reports 29,689 new COVID-19 cases, 42,363 recoveries, and 415 deaths in the past 24 hours
Active cases: 3,98,100
Total recoveries: 3,06,21,469
Death toll: 4,21,382
READ | Mumbai adds 299 COVID-19 cases, lowest after April 2020; daily fatalities at 8
Mumbai on Monday reported 299 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest single-day addition after April 2020, and eight fatalities, the city civic body said. With the new additions, Mumbai's overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 7,34,418 and the death toll to 15,784. The count of recoveries in Mumbai jumped to 7,10,849 on Monday after 501 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Maharashtra sees 4,877 new COVID-19 cases, lowest after February 17
Maharashtra on Monday reported 4,877 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest single-day spike after February 17 this year, and 53 fatalities, lowest in the last two weeks. The new additions raised the case tally to 62,69,799 in the state and the toll to 1,31,605, the health department said. Maharashtra had reported 4,787 infections on February 17. Among the 53 deaths reported in the eight administrative regions in Maharashtra, the Kolhapur region reported the highest 22 fatalities in the last 24 hours, a health official said. At 4,877, the cases dipped significantly on Monday compared with Sunday when 6,843 infections were reported while the number of fatalities also came down as against 123 recorded on the previous day.
US remains committed to helping India recover from its second COVID-19 wave
The US remains committed to helping India recover from its devastating second wave of coronavirus and stands ready to support it until the virus is defeated, a top Biden administration official said on Monday. With 39,361 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,14,11,262, while the daily positivity was recorded above 3 percent after 35 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. "We remain committed to helping India recover from its devastating second wave and stand ready to support our partners until we have defeated the virus," United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power said during the swearing-in ceremony for incoming USAID Mission Director for India Veena Reddy.
COVID hitting poor and conflict nations worse this year: UN
4 new COVID-19 cases in Olympic Games village, toll rises to 155
Four residents of the Olympic Games village, including two athletes, are among the seven new COVID-19 cases that the event organisers announced on Tuesday. With this, the total Games-related COVID cases shot up to 155, 20 of them in the Games village. The four fresh cases in the village include two Games-concerned personnel. On Monday, Dutch tennis player Jean-Julien Rojer was forced to withdraw after testing positive for the virus. Rojer and his doubles partner Wesley Koolhof, who were scheduled to play Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus of New Zealand, pulled out of their second-round match on Monday following Rojer's positive test result. The contingents that have been hit by COVID-19 after landing in Tokyo include Czech republic, the USA, Chile, South Africa and the Netherlands among others.
Good morning readers!
Catch all the latest updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic here.
