Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Single-day fatalities lowest in 103 days; daily cases below 50,000 for 21st day

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India recorded 41,157 new coronavirus cases, which took the infection tally to 3,11,06,065, while the death toll climbed to 4,13,609 with 518 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The active cases have declined to 4,22,660 and comprise 1.36 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.31 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. It said that active COVID-19 cases have decreased by 1,365 in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 3 02 69 796, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.33 percent, the data stated.
Today's Data Highlights (July 18)
- 41.16k new cases, 518 new deaths, 42k new recoveries, 1.37k dip in the active cases
- New deaths lowest in 103 days
- New cases below 50k for the 21st day
- Kerala reports 16.15k new cases, Maharashtra 8.17k, Andhra Pradesh 2.67k
- Maharashtra reports 124 new deaths, Kerala 114, Odisha 67
- Active cases in Kerala continuing to rise. Over 1.25 lakh after 35 days
- 7 states report a rise in the active cases, including 4 North East states
- Manipur reporting more than 1k daily new cases for the 4th consecutive day
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -8% (world average is +15%)
- 19.37 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.13% (1.91% the previous day)
- Daily tests above 19 lakh for the last 5 days
- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 27th day
- Test positivity rate: Sikkim 17.66%, Manipur 15.70%, Kerala 10.55%
More than 2.56 crore balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered, as per data available at 8 am today: Union Home Ministry
