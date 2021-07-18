Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Single-day fatalities lowest in 103 days; daily cases below 50,000 for 21st day

Today's Data Highlights (July 18)



- 41.16k new cases, 518 new deaths, 42k new recoveries, 1.37k dip in the active cases

- New deaths lowest in 103 days

- New cases below 50k for the 21st day

- Kerala reports 16.15k new cases, Maharashtra 8.17k, Andhra Pradesh 2.67k

- Maharashtra reports 124 new deaths, Kerala 114, Odisha 67

- Active cases in Kerala continuing to rise. Over 1.25 lakh after 35 days

- 7 states report a rise in the active cases, including 4 North East states

- Manipur reporting more than 1k daily new cases for the 4th consecutive day

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -8% (world average is +15%)

- 19.37 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.13% (1.91% the previous day)

- Daily tests above 19 lakh for the last 5 days

- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 27th day

- Test positivity rate: Sikkim 17.66%, Manipur 15.70%, Kerala 10.55%