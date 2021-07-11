Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily cases below 50,000 for 14th straight day; 895 fatalities in 24 hours

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With 41,506 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,08,37,222, while the active cases declined to 4,54,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll has climbed to 4,08,040 with 895 fresh fatalities. The active cases comprise 1.47 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.20 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A decrease of 915 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.25 percent. It has been less than three percent for 20 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.32 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,99,75,064 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 percent, the data stated.
Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death, highest case number
Australia reported its first locally contracted COVID-19 death of the year on Sunday and a 2021 record 77 new cases of the virus in the state of New South Wales, which is battling an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant. State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the numbers in and around the country's biggest city Sydney, already under a hard lockdown, are expected to rise. "I'll be shocked if it's less than 100 this time tomorrow, of additional new cases," Berejiklian told a televised briefing. On Saturday there were 50 cases, the previous 2021 record high. The recent outbreak stands at 566 cases.
Himachal Pradesh: Shimla continues to receive tourists from neighbouring states
Kerala struggles with rising Covid cases; Zika Virus outbreak adds to its woes
Rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala, coupled with the recent outbreak of the Zika virus, is causing concern to the health authorities here as the southern state battles to bring down the fresh infections. After winning accolades for its "Kerala model" of combating the contagion about a year ago, the state is now seeing daily fresh cases between 12,000 to 15,000 with no end in sight to the 'prolonged surge', as some experts put it. The state had reported 14,087 fresh COVID infections on Saturday and 109 deaths taking the total caseload to 30,39,029 and toll to 14,380. The active cases touched 1,13,115. Health Minister Veena George had recently said the virus numbers spiked due to certain unlock measures and that they were expected to go down.
READ | Vaccine inequity lurks as govt pushes private sites
India's COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue to be lackluster with several states reporting intermittent shortages. The signals emanating from the Center is confounding on how the lofty target of vaccinating all adult Indians can be met by the year-end. To a pointed question on the crisis and existing supplies at a recent press briefing, a top government official urged people to increasingly use private vaccination facilities.
1 fresh fatality, no new COVID-19 case in Andamans
One more COVID-19 patient succumbed to the infection in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while no fresh case was reported in the archipelago on Sunday, a health bulletin said. The Union territory's tally stands at 7,492, of which 11 are active cases, while 7,352 people have recovered from the disease and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, it said. The administration has tested over 4.18 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, in which the positivity rate was 1.79 percent. More than 2.25 lakh people have been inoculated thus far.
Arunachal logs 478 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally soared to 39,563 on Sunday as 478 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest single-day spike in July, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 188, a senior health official said. The northeastern state had registered this year's highest single-day spike on May 29 when 497 patients tested positive for the infection. It also recorded 426 cases on July 6, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The state now has 3,741 active cases, while 35,634 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 293 in the last 24 hours, he said. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 90.07 percent.
Tourists continue to reach Lonavala amid relaxations in #COVID19 restrictions in Maharashtra; many tourists seen without masks.
Over 1.44 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals: Centre
More than 1.44 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Over 38.60 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 11,25,140 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 37,16,47,625 doses, according to data available at 8 am. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.
The investigation report of fake COVID-19 tests at Haridwar Kumbh Mela is likely to be received in next 2-3 days. Report would be sent to the Uttarakhand government for action. 60,000 telephone numbers have been checked so far. 25,000 are yet to be investigated, says Haridwar DM.
Today's Data Highlights (July 11)
- 41.5k new cases, 895 new deaths, 41.5 new recoveries, 915 - dip in the active cases
- New cases below 50k for the 14th day
- Kerala reports 14.09k new cases, Maharashtra 8.3k, Andhra Pradesh 2.9k
- North East states cumulatively report 5.4k new cases
- Maharashtra reports 494 new deaths, Kerala 109, Odisha 58
- 8 states/UTs report rise in active cases, including 5 North East states
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -8% (world average is +12%)
- 37.23 lakh new vaccinations. 37.6 crore total. 23.45 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 13.78 lakh second dose
India reports 41,506 new cases, 895 deaths and 41,526 recoveries today, as per Union Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,08,37,222
Total active cases: 4,54,118
Total discharges: 2,99,75,064
Death toll: 4,08,040
Mumbai: A large number of people were seen standing outside a COVID vaccination centre
Odisha reported 2,282 new COVID19 cases, 65 deaths and 3,120 recoveries on July 10. The number of active cases in the state is 25,461.
Full lockdown continues to be enforced on weekends in Kerala. The state reported 14,087 fresh COVID19 cases and 109 deaths on June 10.
Good morning readers! Welcome to the live blog on the COVID-19.
Catch all the latest developments related to the pandemic, the vaccination drive here.
Daily infections in Tamil Nadu drop below 3,000
Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 2,913 new COVID-19 cases, which include those of five returnees from other States, the Health Department said. This pushed the total infected so far to 25,16,011, the department said.
Forty-nine deaths today took the toll to 33,371 till date, the department said. As many as 3,321 people got discharged during the day aggregating to 24,49,873 leaving 32,767 active infections, according to a bulletin. The State reported its highest daily infection at 36,184 on May 21 and it has since been seeing a decline.
Goa sees 155 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths, 183 recoveries
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 155 and reached 1,68,585 on Saturday, while the toll touched 3,095 after seven patients succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said. He said 183 people were discharged from hospitals, giving the state a recovery count of 1,63,530 and active caseload of 1,960.
With 4,791 samples being examined in the last 24 hours. the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 9,66,989, the official said. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,68,585, new cases 155, death toll 3095, discharged 163530, active cases 1960, samples tested till date 9,66,989.
76 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Delhi; positivity rate falls below 0.10 %
The national capital recorded 76 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the city's positivity rate slipped to 0.09 percent, according to data shared by the health department here. The COVID-19 positivity rate had dropped to 0.11 percent on Friday from 0.12 percent the day before when 93 cases and three deaths were recorded in the city.
The new fatality pushes the death toll in Delhi to 25,012, according to the latest bulletin. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 79 cases of infection and four fatalities. A day later, 93 cases and four deaths were recorded, according to official figures.
Kerala reports 14,087 more COVID-19 cases, 109 deaths
Kerala on Saturday logged 14,087fresh COVID-19cases,pushing the infection caseload to 30,53,116, while 109 more deaths took the toll to 14,489. As many as 11,867people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to29,22,921 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,15,226, a state government release said.
Amid COVID safety norms, avg waiting time at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station goes up to over 50 mins
With social distancing and other safety norms in place, the average waiting time at one of the gates of the busy Rajiv Chowk metro station has gone up to over 50 minutes on Saturday, the DMRC said. Rajiv Chowk located in Connaught Place, the heart of the national capital, falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro network.
"Peak Hour Update Average waiting time at Rajiv Chowk is 52 minutes. In case of any fluctuations in crowd, the waiting time will be informed accordingly," the DMRC tweeted. According to the current guidelines, only sitting on alternative seats is permitted and no standing is allowed.
Centre reviews steps taken by States to check COVID spread in hill stations
Union Home Secretary chaired a meeting today to review the steps taken by State Governments for checking the spread of COVID-19 in Hill Stations and Tourist locations.
During the meeting, the overall management of COVID-19 situation and the vaccination status in respect of the States of Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal was discussed.
As of now, there is no Delta plus variant of COVID19 in Assam. We are doing genomic sequencing in the state. Prime Minister will hold a meeting to take stock of vaccination status in northeastern states on Tuesday at 11 am: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Kerala Health Minister on state's COVID toll
"We're following the guidelines of WHO and ICMR. We had conducted a COVID death analysis after the first wave and found out that our numbers were almost correct. We have made it more transparent by doing real-time entry," said Veena George, Kerala Health Minister.
Sikkim reports 198 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 22,163 as 198 more people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 313, a health department bulletin said on Saturday. The new COVID-19 cases were reported from East Sikkim district (96), South Sikkim (62), West Sikkim (35) and North Sikkim district (5).
The Himalayan state now has 2,244 active COVID-19 cases, while 19,348 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said. At least 258 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, it said.
Have directed states, UTs to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 directives: Centre to Delhi HC
The central government has informed the Delhi High Court that it has asked all states and Union territories (UT) to ensure strict compliance with the national directives for COVID-19 management and take necessary measures under the Disaster Management Act. Order was also issued to them to consider the implementation of targeted and prompt actions for COVID19 management until July 31, the Centre has said.
The Centre also stated that while the opening of activities after a decline in COVID-19 cases was essential, the states and UTs must ensure that the whole process is carefully calibrated. The statement was made in a status report filed by the Centre through its standing counsel Anil Soni in connection with the high court's suo motu proceedings on violation of COVID-19 protocols in various markets in the national capital.
Have directed states, UTs to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 directives: Centre to Delhi HC
The central government has informed the Delhi High Court that it has asked all states and Union territories (UT) to ensure strict compliance with the national directives for COVID-19 management and take necessary measures under the Disaster Management Act. Order was also issued to them to consider the implementation of targeted and prompt actions for COVID19 management until July 31, the Centre has said.
The Centre also stated that while the opening of activities after a decline in COVID-19 cases was essential, the states and UTs must ensure that the whole process is carefully calibrated. The statement was made in a status report filed by the Centre through its standing counsel Anil Soni in connection with the high court's suo motu proceedings on violation of COVID-19 protocols in various markets in the national capital.
Police maintain strict vigil to enforce COVID-19 norms in Himachal
Tourist places in Himachal Pradesh continue to remain crowded
One in 10 COVID-19 patients had persistent symptoms in Singapore: Study
One in 10 recovered COVID-19 patients in Singapore had persistent symptoms six months after their initial infection, a study led by the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) has found.
In this condition known as "long COVID", they continued to experience symptoms, most commonly a lingering cough and shortness of breath, long after recovering from COVID-19. Other symptoms included persistent fatigue, dizziness and insomnia, but these were not frequently observed, The Straits Times reported on Saturday, citing the study by the country's top infectious disease body which is focusing on COVID-19 treatment.
More importantly, the study also found elevated inflammatory markers regardless of whether the person had a serious or mild case of the disease. These proteins in the blood have been associated with conditions affecting the circulatory system and are a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Bajaj Auto
|3,995.90
|-81.40
|-2.00
|TCS
|3,208.15
|-50.35
|-1.55
|HDFC Bank
|1,502.00
|-18.45
|-1.21
|Reliance
|2,071.20
|-21.40
|-1.02
|Wipro
|525.80
|-5.20
|-0.98
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Bajaj Auto
|3,995.05
|-81.30
|-1.99
|TCS
|3,207.75
|-49.35
|-1.52
|HDFC Bank
|1,503.70
|-16.40
|-1.08
|Axis Bank
|747.05
|-7.40
|-0.98
|Reliance
|2,073.20
|-19.70
|-0.94
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Bajaj Auto
|3,995.90
|-81.40
|-2.00
|TCS
|3,208.15
|-50.35
|-1.55
|HDFC Bank
|1,502.00
|-18.45
|-1.21
|Reliance
|2,071.20
|-21.40
|-1.02
|Wipro
|525.80
|-5.20
|-0.98
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Bajaj Auto
|3,995.05
|-81.30
|-1.99
|TCS
|3,207.75
|-49.35
|-1.52
|HDFC Bank
|1,503.70
|-16.40
|-1.08
|Axis Bank
|747.05
|-7.40
|-0.98
|Reliance
|2,073.20
|-19.70
|-0.94
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.6375
|-0.0675
|-0.09
|Euro-Rupee
|88.3640
|-0.1310
|-0.15
|Pound-Rupee
|103.0840
|0.0690
|0.07
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6772
|-0.0033
|-0.48