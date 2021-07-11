Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily cases below 50,000 for 14th straight day; 895 fatalities in 24 hours

One in 10 COVID-19 patients had persistent symptoms in Singapore: Study

One in 10 recovered COVID-19 patients in Singapore had persistent symptoms six months after their initial infection, a study led by the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) has found.

In this condition known as "long COVID", they continued to experience symptoms, most commonly a lingering cough and shortness of breath, long after recovering from COVID-19. Other symptoms included persistent fatigue, dizziness and insomnia, but these were not frequently observed, The Straits Times reported on Saturday, citing the study by the country's top infectious disease body which is focusing on COVID-19 treatment.

More importantly, the study also found elevated inflammatory markers regardless of whether the person had a serious or mild case of the disease. These proteins in the blood have been associated with conditions affecting the circulatory system and are a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.