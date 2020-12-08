Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 5 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India records 26,567 new cases, 835 more deaths; infection tally crosses 97 lakh

Anshul | Published: December 08, 2020 11:21 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a span of 24 hours was recorded below 27,000 after nearly five months on Tuesday, taking India’s infection tally to over 97 lakh, while total recoveries surged to 91.78 lakh, according to the Union health ministry. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,03,770 with 26,567 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,40,958 with 385 new fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 91,78,946, pushing the national recovery rate to94.59 percent, while the COVID-19casefatality rate stood at 1.45 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the second consecutive day.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement