Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India records 26,567 new cases, 835 more deaths; infection tally crosses 97 lakh

Dec 8, 2020
11:33
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 682 new cases, 2 deaths in Telangana
Telangana recorded 682 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the overall tally to over 2.74 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,477. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 119, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 64 and Rangareddy 47, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 7.
Dec 8, 2020
11:15
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: PM says mobile technology to be used for COVID-19 vaccination drive
With the chances of a COVID19 vaccine being available soon increasing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against the pandemic. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress, he said mobile technology has enabled benefits worth billions of dollars to reach the deserving and also helped the poor and vulnerable during the pandemic.
Dec 8, 2020
11:00
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Thane district's COVID-19 case count goes past 2.33 lakh
The COVID19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has risen to 2,33,324 with the addition of 402 fresh infections, an official said on Tuesday. With seven more people succumbing to the viral disease, the toll in the district went up to 5,751, he said.
Dec 8, 2020
10:44
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: UK rolling out COVID-19 vaccine to public as world watches
U.K. health authorities are rolling out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID19 vaccine, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval.
Dec 8, 2020
10:28
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Jharkhand reports 179 fresh COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Jharkhand's COVID19 tally mounted to 1,10,457 with 179 fresh cases, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 988, a health department official said on Tuesday. Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new infections at 79, followed by East Singhbhum (25) and Bokaro (13).
Dec 8, 2020
10:16
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India records 26,567 new COVID-19 cases, 835 more deaths; infection tally crosses 97 lakh
The number of new COVID19 cases reported in a span of 24 hours was recorded below 27,000 after nearly five months on Tuesday, taking India's infection tally to over 97 lakh, while total recoveries surged to 91.78 lakh, according to the Union health ministry. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,03,770 with 26,567 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,40,958 with 385 new fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.
Dec 8, 2020
10:04
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Japan's economy grows 22.9% in 3Q, bouncing back from COVID
Japan has reported its economy expanded at a 22.9% annual rate in the last quarter, as businesses and personal spending recovered from pandemic related shocks in the spring and early summer.
Dec 8, 2020
09:45
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Trump to order priority access to U.S. COVID-19 vaccines for Americans
President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday to ensure that priority access for COVID19 vaccines procured by the U.S. government is given to the American people before assisting other nations, senior administration officials said on Monday.
Dec 8, 2020
09:35
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Phone camera may replace labs in novel testing approach; virus mutations linked to COVID-19 severity
Researchers seeking faster, more convenient options for ramping up coronavirus testing are looking at a novel approach using a gene-editing technology called CRISPR and smartphone cameras in place of bulky laboratory equipment. In a paper published on Friday in Cell, a team that includes Jennifer Doudna – this year’s co-winner of the Nobel Prize in chemistry – describes a CRISPR-based COVID-19 test in which the swab sample is mixed with an enzyme called Cas13 that can recognize the genetic material of the new coronavirus, plus an extra molecule that becomes fluorescent when cut.
Dec 8, 2020
09:26
.@BillGates tells @ShereenBhan that the goal is to get #vaccines out as much as possible, within 2021. 'With vaccines, even in the developing countries, hope the pandemic is over, by sometime in 2022,' he adds.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 87-year-old Indian-origin man first to get COVID-19 vaccine in UK
An 87yearold Indianorigin man from the north east of England will become one of the first people in the world to get a vaccine against COVID19 when he receives his Pfizer/BioNTech jab at a hospital in Newcastle on Tuesday. Hari Shukla from Tyne and Wear said he feels it is his duty to receive his first of the twodose vaccine, a moment UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed as a huge step forward as Tuesday was dubbed VDay or Vaccine Day in the UK. I'm so pleased we are hopefully coming towards the end of this pandemic and I am delighted to be doing my bit by having the vaccine, I feel it is my duty to do so and do whatever I can to help, said Shukla.