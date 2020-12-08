Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India records 26,567 new cases, 835 more deaths; infection tally crosses 97 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 87-year-old Indian-origin man first to get COVID-19 vaccine in UK

An 87yearold Indianorigin man from the north east of England will become one of the first people in the world to get a vaccine against COVID19 when he receives his Pfizer/BioNTech jab at a hospital in Newcastle on Tuesday. Hari Shukla from Tyne and Wear said he feels it is his duty to receive his first of the twodose vaccine, a moment UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed as a huge step forward as Tuesday was dubbed VDay or Vaccine Day in the UK. I'm so pleased we are hopefully coming towards the end of this pandemic and I am delighted to be doing my bit by having the vaccine, I feel it is my duty to do so and do whatever I can to help, said Shukla.