Insurance Partner
LIC
Associate Partners
Volvo

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 10 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre rushes 2 high-level expert teams to Kerala, Maharashtra

Yashi Gupta | Published: February 02, 2021 11:07 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally of cases crossed 1.08 crore with less than 10,000 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, for the first time since June 2020. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1.04 crore pushing the national recovery rate to 97.05 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman proposes to increase FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021: Divestment target for FY'22 at 1.75 lakh crore
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up ARC for NPA management; Rs 20,000 cr to be provided for PSB recap
Budget 2021: Key highlights and takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
Budget 2021: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after no Income Tax relief
'Fake budget' will benefit big corporates, says Opposition on Union Budget 2021: Here's who said what
Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2021: Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman turns to Tamil poetry yet again while announcing tax measures
Nirmala Sitharaman reads out Budget 2021 from 'Made in India' tablet: All you need to know
Advertisement