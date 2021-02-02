Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre rushes 2 high-level expert teams to Kerala, Maharashtra

COVID-19 India Updates

- Total cases rise by less than 10,000 for the 1st time at least since June 2020

- Increase in deaths below 100 for the 1st time in at least last 9 months

- Active cases fall for 25th straight day, it’s down 4,882 in last 24 hours

- Single-day testing remains below 10 lakhs for 31 consecutive days

- Last 24 hours saw testing of 6.59 lakh vs yesterday's 5 lakh additions

- Total cases at 8,635 against recoveries of 13,423

- Increase in deaths at 94 with mortality rate at 1.43%

- Recovery rate rises to 97.05% & positivity rate slips to 1.52%

- Total cases at 1.08 cr, active 1.63 lk, recoveries 1.04 cr & deaths 1.54 lk

- Total vaccination so far at 39.50 lk; last 24-hr tally at 1.91 lk vs prev day’s 14,509