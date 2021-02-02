Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre rushes 2 high-level expert teams to Kerala, Maharashtra

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre rushes High Level teams to Kerala and Maharashtra
Union Ministry of Health has deputed two high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala and Maharashtra to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures for COVID-19 management, reported PIB. At a time when almost all States/Union Territories are showing a declining trend in number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19, Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report large number of cases. At present, these two States alone are contributing to almost 70 percent active COVID-19 cases in the country. The team comprises of experts from the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi. The Kerala team also comprises of senior official from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare along with experts from Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare, Thiruvananthapuram and Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi. The teams are expected to work closely with the State Health Departments, take a stock of on ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the large number of cases being reported by these States.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Japan says EU vaccine export curbs affecting its supplies
Japan's vaccine rollout chief said on Tuesday that European Union export curbs on COVID-19 vaccines are having an impact on supplies to the country, the Kyodo news agency reported. The export restrictions could lead to delays in Japan's vaccination campaign, Taro Kono told reporters, according to the report. Kono said last week that growing nationalism over supplies of COVID-19 shots could lead to retaliation and disruptions to global supplies.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Thane's COVID-19 count rises by 215, death toll by 3
Thane has added 215 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count to 2,54,104, an official said on Tuesday. The district also reported three more deaths on Monday, taking the toll to 6,158, he added. Currently, the COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.42 percent, per a PTI report. So far, 2,44,632 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate in the district to 96.27 percent. As of now, there are 3,314 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said. In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,228, while the death toll is 1,198.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: One new COVID-19 case in Mizoram, tally rises to 4,373
Mizoram reported only a single case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally to 4,373, an official said. A 19-year-old student tested positive in Aizawl district, the official added. The state now has 31 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,333 people have recovered from the disease so far. At least nine people have died in the state due to COVID-19 so far, the official said. The state has so far tested 2,09,012 samples for COVID- 19, including 1,234 on Monday.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: New US transit mask rules ordered by Biden take effect
As per the new rules that took effect just before midnight Tuesday, millions of travelers in the United States are required to wear masks while travelling, whatever be the mode of transport, reported Reuters. The new rules were ordered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) late Friday to address the spread of COVID-19 after being blocked by President Donald Trump from imposing the requirements in August. President Joe Biden had signed an executive order on January 21 tasking federal agencies with issuing rules "to save lives and allow all Americans, including the millions of people employed in the transportation industry, to travel and work safely." Advocacy groups urged the govt to go farther and mandate the use of N95, KN95 or surgical masks on airplanes as well as "stricter social distancing guidelines, temperature checks (and) rapid testing." The CDC order allows homemade masks.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Govt to provide Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccines
The government will provide Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccines in 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget 2021 speech on Monday. “I am committed to providing further funds if required,” she said. With this, the total budget outlay on the healthcare and wellness sector is Rs 2,23,846 crores in 2021 as against 94,452 crores in 2020 -- marking an increase of 137 percent. The government has also announced the launch of Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness package worth more than Rs 11,000 crore. Within this, over Rs 90 crore will be used up for National Institute of Communicable Diseases and over Rs 4,000 crore for Central Procurement of Supplies & Materials. National Rural Health Mission will get some Rs 7,000 crore. India had earlier in January approved two vaccines -- Oxford's Covishield manufactured by SII and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- for restricted emergency use. The country launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 152 new cases, 1 death in Telangana
Telangana added 152 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to over 2.94 lakh while one fatality pushed the toll to 1,602. Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 29, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri with 11 each, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on February 1. The total number of cases stood at2,94,739 while recoveries were at 2,91,115. As many as 2,022 patients are under treatment and36,058 samples were tested on Monday. Cumulatively, over 79.15 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 2.12 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 percent, while it was 1.4 percent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.77 percent, while it is 97 percent in the country.
COVID-19 India Updates
- Total cases rise by less than 10,000 for the 1st time at least since June 2020
- Increase in deaths below 100 for the 1st time in at least last 9 months
- Active cases fall for 25th straight day, it’s down 4,882 in last 24 hours
- Single-day testing remains below 10 lakhs for 31 consecutive days
- Last 24 hours saw testing of 6.59 lakh vs yesterday's 5 lakh additions
- Total cases at 8,635 against recoveries of 13,423
- Increase in deaths at 94 with mortality rate at 1.43%
- Recovery rate rises to 97.05% & positivity rate slips to 1.52%
- Total cases at 1.08 cr, active 1.63 lk, recoveries 1.04 cr & deaths 1.54 lk
- Total vaccination so far at 39.50 lk; last 24-hr tally at 1.91 lk vs prev day’s 14,509
Today's State-wise Data Highlights
- 8.6k new cases, 94 new deaths, 13.4k new recoveries, 4.9k dip in active cases
- New cases lowest in 8 months (since June 2, 2020)
- New deaths lowest since May 12, 2020 (about 9 months ago)
- India now No.17 in the world in active cases
- Kerala reports 3.5k new cases, Maharashtra 1.9k, Tamil Nadu 502
- 16 states/UTs report 0 new deaths
- 5 states/UTs report 0 new cases
- Indonesia which was relatively lesser affected by COVID-19 in 2020, witnessing a surge of cases in 2021
For starters, total cases rose by less than 10,000 for the first time since June 2020. And increase in number of deaths remained below 100 for the first time in 9 months. Also, active cases fell for the 25th straight day.