Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally over 1.05 cr; recoveries above 1.01 cr

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,05,28,459 with as many as 16,004 fresh cases added, according to news agency PTI's tally on Thursday at 10.40 pm. The number of recoveries rose by 16,342, rising to an overall total of 1,01,61,771, it added. The fatalities increased by 182 in the last 24 hours to an overall death toll of 1,51,883, the agency reported. The totals don't reflect the latest figures from Ladakh as its health bulletin was not out yet. In its most recent update on Thursday morning, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,05,12,093 and the death toll at 1,51,727. The ministry said that 1,01,46,763 people have so far recovered from the infection.
Jan 15, 2021
09:53
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US, China lead in COVID-19 vaccination drive
Jan 15, 2021
09:41
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Andhra logs 179 new Covid cases, tally 8.85 lakh
Andhra Pradesh has registered 179 new Covid cases, increasing the state's tally to 8.85 lakh, even as 219 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber fresh cases on Thursday. Chittoor accounted for the highest number of cases at 51, followed by Guntur (26), East Godavari (17), Krishna (15), Kurnool (13), Anantapur (10), Prakasam, Vishakhapatnam and Vizianagaram (9 each), Nellore (8), Kadapa and West Godavari (5 each) and Srikakulam (2).
Jan 15, 2021
09:27
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: UP ready to start vaccination at 311 centres
Uttar Pradesh is all set to start Covid-19 vaccinations at 311 centres across 75 districts on Saturday, officials said. The state has received about 10.75 lakh doses of the vaccine and has made all arrangements for vaccination. Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said: "Vaccination will be held at 311 places in all the 75 districts of the state on January 16. The drive will start at 9 a.m and continue till 5 p.m." The state has received about 10.75 lakh doses of vaccine and it has been sent to all districts.
Jan 15, 2021
09:15
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: New Covid cases decline to 408 in Karnataka
For the first time since the pandemic broke out in Karnataka on March 8, new Covid cases dipped below 500 to register 408 in a day, while 564 were discharged in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Thursday. "With 408 new cases on Wednesday, the state's Covid tally rose to 9,29,960, including 8,728 active cases, while recoveries increased to 9,09,058 till date, with 564 patients discharged on Thursday," said the bulletin. Not a single death was reported across the southern state except in Bengaluru, where only three patients succumbed to the infection during the day, taking the city's death toll to 4,355. Fresh cases in Bengaluru also dipped for the first time below 200 to 141 on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally to 3,93,814, including 5,561 active cases, while 3,83,897 recovered till date, with 255 discharged in the day.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: UK travel ban on South America, Portugal over new variant fears
Travel to the UK from anywhere in South America, as well as Portugal, has been banned due to fears over a new coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil. The UK government's COVID-19 operations committee met on Thursday to discuss the issue of the Brazilian variant and announced that the ban on travellers from these countries will come into effect from 4 am on Friday. Travel from Portugal to the UK will also be suspended given its strong travel links with Brazil acting as another way to reduce the risk of importing infections. However, there is an exemption for hauliers travelling from Portugal (only), to allow transport of essential goods, he said.
Delhi recorded 340 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Thursday, the daily fatality count dropping to a single digit after several months, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.48 percent. This is also the eleventh time the daily incidences count stood below the 500-mark in January. The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.31 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,722 with four new fatalities, they said. Eleven COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Wednesday.
Jan 15, 2021
08:27
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at over 1.05 cr with over 16,000 fresh cases; death toll at 1,51,727
