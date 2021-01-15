Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally over 1.05 cr; recoveries above 1.01 cr

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at over 1.05 cr with over 16,000 fresh cases; death toll at 1,51,727

Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and related development, particularly on the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India and the world. For starters, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,05,28,459 with as many as 16,004 fresh cases added, according to news agency PTI's tally on Thursday at 10.40 pm. The number of recoveries rose by 16,342, rising to an overall total of 1,01,61,771, it added. The fatalities increased by 182 in the last 24 hours to an overall death toll of 1,51,883, the agency reported. The totals don't reflect the latest figures from Ladakh as its health bulletin was not out yet. In its most recent update on Thursday morning, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,05,12,093 and the death toll at 1,51,727. The ministry said that 1,01,46,763 people have so far recovered from the infection.