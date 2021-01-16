  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 44 seconds ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India developing 2 vaccines in such a short time is testimony to our potential, says PM Modi

CNBC-TV18 | Published: January 16, 2021 10:51 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India’s COVID-19 caseload climbed to 1,05,42,841 on Saturday with 15,158 more people testing positive for the disease while recoveries surged to 1,01,79,715, according to the Union health ministry data. The country’s death toll increased to 1,52,093 with 175 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,79,715, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.56 percent. The country’s COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh on Saturday.There are 2,11,033 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 2 percent of the total caseload, the data showed. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement