Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India developing 2 vaccines in such a short time is testimony to our potential, says PM Modi

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: India’s COVID-19 caseload climbed to 1,05,42,841 on Saturday with 15,158 more people testing positive for the disease while recoveries surged to 1,01,79,715, according to the Union health ministry data. The country’s death toll increased to 1,52,093 with 175 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,79,715, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.56 percent. The country’s COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh on Saturday.There are 2,11,033 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 2 percent of the total caseload, the data showed. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
Jan 16, 2021
11:02
Everyone was asking as to when the vaccine will be available. It is available now. I congratulate all the countrymen on this occasion: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/iqo0E2OWI6
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Arunachal reports four fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 16,802
Arunachal Pradesh registered four more COVID19 cases, pushing the tally to 16,802, a senior health official said on Saturday. The recovery rate stood at 99.28 per cent, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.
Jan 16, 2021
10:38
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Max hospital, Patparganj gears up for vaccination drive.
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Australian Open arrivals hit by positive COVID tests
Less than 48 hours after the first planeload of players arrived for the delayed Australian Open on charter jets from around the world, the first tennis major of the year and often dubbed the Happy Slam by Roger Federer and others appeared to be anything but. Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka was reported by local media Saturday to be among a group of players set to be confined to their hotel rooms for the next 14 days after two positive coronavirus tests emerged from their charter flight from Los Angeles..
Jan 16, 2021
10:15
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounts to 1,17,480, death toll
Jharkhand reported one more fatality due to COVID19, pushing the death toll to 1,049, while the tally mounted to 1,17,480 with 96 fresh cases, a health department official said. The death was reported from state capital Ranchi, he said late on Friday.
Jan 16, 2021
10:08
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: 'Vaccinationalism' is self-defeating, says UN chief as global COVID deaths cross 2 million
As the world crossed a "heartwrenching milestone" of two million deaths from COVID19, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres lamented that the deadly impact of the pandemic has worsened due to the absence of a global coordinated effort and said that "vaccinationalism" by governments is "selfdefeating" that will delay a global recovery. Since its discovery at the end of December 2019, COVID19 has now spread to all corners of the world, with cases in 191 countries and regions.
Jan 16, 2021
10:03
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Assam's COVID-19 death toll climbs to 1,066, tally at 2,16,777
Assam's COVID19 toll mounted to 1,066 with one more person succumbing to the virus, while 15 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,16,777, the National Health Mission said in a bulletin. The number of new infections, the lowest since May 18, were detected out of 8,400 tests, which was also considerably lower than the daily figure due to the ongoing Bhogali Bihu festival in the state, it said late on Friday.