Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's fatalities lowest in 5 months at 350; active cases fall after 6 days

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With 30,941 people testing positive for coronavirus, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,27,68,880, while the active cases declined to 3,70,640, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,38,560 with 350 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The active cases comprise 1.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.53 percent, the ministry said. An increase of 5,684 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.