Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds more than 30,000 cases for 2nd day; fatalities above 300 again

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 82 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 68 lakh (68,26,132) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm, it said. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.
Even as schools reopen in several states after remaining shut for one and a half years due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, students are divided over the decision. While some favour attending physical classes, there are others who want the 'new normal' -- online classes -- to continue. Besides, many parents too have expressed concerns over the authorities reopening schools amid fears over the third wave of coronavirus and its possible impact.
Today's Data Highlights (September 22)
- 26.96k new cases, 383 new deaths, 34.17k new recoveries, 7.59k dip in the active cases
- Active cases falling for the 4th consecutive day
- New cases below 30k for the 2nd day
- Kerala reports 15.77k new cases, Maharashtra 3.13k, Tamil Nadu 1.65k
- Kerala reports 214 new deaths, Maharashtra 70, Karnataka 21
- 16 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -2% (world average is -9%)
- 75.58 lakh new vaccinations. 82.65 crore total. 45.44 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 30.13 lakh second dose
- 15.92 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 1.69% (1.85% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 23rd day. Below 2% for the 2nd day
- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 17.54%, Mizoram 16.30%, Sikkim 7.70%
Over 2.10 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi
More than 2.10 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Monday, and over 1.11 lakh of them got the first dose, according to official data. Over 1.64 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16, the government data showed.
India reports 26,964 new COVID-19 cases, 34,167 recoveries, and 383 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
Active cases: 3,01,989 (lowest in 186 days)
Total recoveries: 3,27,83,741
Death toll: 4,45,768
Maharashtra: 258 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 7 more deaths
Thane has reported 258 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,56,855, an official said on Wednesday. Besides these new cases recorded on Tuesday, the virus also claimed the lives of seven more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,380. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 percent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,459, while the death toll stands at 3,273, another official said.
WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanks India for announcing export of vaccines from October
"Thank you Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for announcing India will resume crucial COVID vaccine shipments to COVAX in October. This is an important development in support of reaching 40 percent vaccination target in all countries by the end of the year," says WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Maharashtra adds 3,131 COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths, 4,021 recoveries
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,131 new COVID-19 cases and 70 fresh fatalities, while 4,021 patients recovered from the infection in the state, a health department official said. With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 65,27,629, while the death toll increased to 1,38,616 and the number of recoveries shot up to 63,44,744, he said. Maharashtra now has 40,712 active cases, the official said. The number of daily cases and fatalities witnessed a rise as compared to Monday, when the state had reported 2,583 new COVID-19 cases and 28 fatalities.
