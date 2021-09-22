Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds more than 30,000 cases for 2nd day; fatalities above 300 again

Today's Data Highlights (September 22)

- 26.96k new cases, 383 new deaths, 34.17k new recoveries, 7.59k dip in the active cases

- Active cases falling for the 4th consecutive day

- New cases below 30k for the 2nd day

- Kerala reports 15.77k new cases, Maharashtra 3.13k, Tamil Nadu 1.65k

- Kerala reports 214 new deaths, Maharashtra 70, Karnataka 21

- 16 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -2% (world average is -9%)

- 75.58 lakh new vaccinations. 82.65 crore total. 45.44 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 30.13 lakh second dose

- 15.92 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 1.69% (1.85% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 23rd day. Below 2% for the 2nd day

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 17.54%, Mizoram 16.30%, Sikkim 7.70%