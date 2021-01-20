Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases below 2 lakh for 1st time since June end

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Biden holds memorial for COVID-19 victims, says to heal we must remember

On the eve of his inauguration on Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden held a memorial service for COVID-19 victims as the number of people who have died in the US due to the pandemic crossed four lakh. To heal we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal, Biden noted in his brief remarks on Tuesday in front of the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial here where a memorial to those lost to COVID was set up. It's important to do that as a nation, that's why we're here today. Between sundown and dusk, let us shine the lights in the darkness along this sacred pool of reflection, and remember all who we've lost, said Biden at his first stop in Washington DC after his arrival from his home town in Delaware.