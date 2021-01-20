  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases below 2 lakh for 1st time since June end

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: January 20, 2021 11:29 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday fell below the 2 lakh mark for the first time since June end last year. With 13,823 infections reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,95,660, while the recoveries surged to 1,02,45,741, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,52,718 in the country as 162 new fatalities were recorded, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,45,741, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.70 percent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 percent, it said.

