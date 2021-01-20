Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases below 2 lakh for 1st time since June end

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday fell below the 2 lakh mark for the first time since June end last year. With 13,823 infections reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,95,660, while the recoveries surged to 1,02,45,741, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,52,718 in the country as 162 new fatalities were recorded, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,45,741, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.70 percent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 percent, it said.
Jan 20, 2021
11:29
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 3new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal, tally at 16,815
The COVID-19 tally of Arunachal Pradesh rose to 16,815 on Wednesday as three more persons tested positive for the infection in the state, a health department official said. Two fresh cases were reported from Changlang district and one from the Capital Complex region, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. One new case was detected through TrueNat method and two through rapid antigen tests, he said. A total of 1,075 health workers had received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in the first couple of days of inoculation in the state, Jampa said, adding that the vaccination programme was temporarily halted on Tuesday.
Jan 20, 2021
11:04
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 267 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Telangana
Telangana saw 267 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to over 2.92 lakh while two more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,583. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 55, followed by Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri with 20 and 18 respectively, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on January 19. The total number of cases stood at2,92,395 while recoveries were 2,86,893.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Biden holds memorial for COVID-19 victims, says to heal we must remember
On the eve of his inauguration on Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden held a memorial service for COVID-19 victims as the number of people who have died in the US due to the pandemic crossed four lakh. To heal we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal, Biden noted in his brief remarks on Tuesday in front of the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial here where a memorial to those lost to COVID was set up. It's important to do that as a nation, that's why we're here today. Between sundown and dusk, let us shine the lights in the darkness along this sacred pool of reflection, and remember all who we've lost, said Biden at his first stop in Washington DC after his arrival from his home town in Delaware.
Jan 20, 2021
10:04
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 tally at 9,66,24,404; deaths at 20,65,672
Jan 20, 2021
09:43
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases below 2 lakh for 1st time since June end
Here are the salient points from today's Union health ministry data:
-India’s Active Cases Slip Below 2 Lakh For The 1st Time Since June End
-Active Cases Fall For 13th Straight Day, It’s Down 3,327 In Last 24 Hours
-Single-day Testing Remains Below 10 Lakh For 18 Consecutive Days
-Last 24 Hours Saw Testing Of 7.64 Lakh Vs Yesterday's 7.10 Lakh
-Additions To Total Cases At 13,823 Against Recoveries Of 16,988
-Increase In Deaths Below 200 For 7th Straight Day, It’s Up 162
-Recovery Rate Rises To 96.70% While Positivity Rate Slips To 1.86%
-Mortality Rate Is At 1.44% For 11th Straight Day
-Total Cases At 1.06 Cr, Active 1.97 Lk, Recoveries 1.02 Cr & Deaths 1.53 Lk
Jan 20, 2021
09:36
COVID-19 vaccination: 4,936 key workers receive jabs on day 3 in Delhi, 16 adverse cases reported
As many as 4,936 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on the third scheduled day of the immunisation exercise on Tuesday, a marked increase from the previous day, according to data shared by officials. However, the number of people who were vaccinated on Tuesday was only 48 percent of the targeted figure of 10,125, as per the data.