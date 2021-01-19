Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 1.06 cr; records lowest fresh cases today since June

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Continuing its low streak of fresh daily cases, India on Tuesday recorded 10,064 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day spike in seven months. With this, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases touched 1,05,81,837, according to the Union Health Ministry. India had recorded over 10,000 cases on June 6 last year for the first time, and within that week it had hovered around the same number before a steady climb that took the daily figures close to lakh cases in September.
Jan 19, 2021
11:05
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 11,280 health workers vaccinated for COVID on day 2 in Rajasthan
A total of 11,280 health workers were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Monday, which is 68.72 percent of the day's target, according to a government spokesperson. A total of 16,426 health workers were to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at 167 vaccination centres in 33 districts of the state. But till 6 pm, 11,288 health workers were vaccinated, which is 68.72 percent against the target, he said. There were 15 cases of AEFI (adverse event after vaccination) in the state, the spokesperson said. The vaccination against COVID-19 began in the state with a nationwide campaign where 12,258 health workers were vaccinated on the first day. The vaccination schedule is four days a week.
Jan 19, 2021
10:49
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 228 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane, 2 more deaths
With the addition of 228 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,49,735, an official said on Tuesday. Besides, two more deaths due to the viral infection were reported in the district on Monday, raising the toll to 6,057, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district at present is 2.43 percent, he said. Till now, 2,39,847 patients have recovered from the disease, improving the recovery rate in the district to 96.04 percent.
Jan 19, 2021
10:28
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Telangana records 256 new cases, 2 deaths
Telangana registered 256 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total positives to nearly 2.92 lakh while the toll surged to 1,581 with two more fatalities. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 51, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy with 17 and 15 respectively, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on January 18. The total number of cases stood at 2,92,128 while recoveries were 2,86,542. As many as4,005 patients are under treatment and31,486 samples were tested on Monday. Cumulatively, over 75.15 lakh samples have been tested.
Jan 19, 2021
10:12
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 tally at 9,60,09,720; deaths at 20,49,348
Jan 19, 2021
09:56
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Here are the salient points from today's Union health ministry data
-Active Cases Fall For 12th Straight Day, It’s Down 7,484 In Last 24 Hours
-Single-day Testing Remains Below 10 Lakh For 17 Consecutive Days
-Last 24 Hours Saw Testing Of 7.10 Lakh Vs Yesterday's 5.48 Lakh
-Additions To Total Cases At 10,064 Against Recoveries Of 17,411
-Increase In Deaths Below 200 For 6th Straight Day, It’s Up 137
-Recovery Rate Rises To 96.66% While Positivity Rate Slips To 1.90%
-Mortality Rate Is At 1.44% For 10th Straight Day
-Total Cases At 1.06 Cr, Active 2 Lk, Recoveries 1.02 Cr & Deaths 1.52 Lk
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia rules out scrapping of nursery admission process this year
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday ruled out scrapping of nursery admission process this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. "As of now, there is no plan to scrap nursery admissions this year. We are late this year in issuing notification but it will happen," he told reporters. Usually, the process to enter children in nursery in around 1,700 schools in Delhi begins in the last week of November. The Directorate of Education (DoE) releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish required information, following which the application process is rolled out usually in December. However, there has been no development on it this year. Delhi government officials had earlier said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions is being considered as the schools have been closed since nine months due to COVID-19 and will remain closed till a vaccine is available, a whole year of online learning for small children seems unviable.
Jan 19, 2021
09:20
Bharat Biotech issues warning after various reports of side effects and serious adverse events
Jan 19, 2021
09:12
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Night curfew withdrawn in Rajasthan; RT-PCR cost slashed to Rs 500
The Rajasthan government on Monday decided to withdraw the night curfew in view of a decline in COVID-19 cases. The government also decided to further slash the rate of RT-PCR test, a confirmatory test for COVID-19, at private labs from Rs. 800 to Rs. 500. Also, the number of reserved COVID beds in private hospitals with a capacity of above 100 beds will be reduced to a minimum of 10. The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence. In the COVID-19 review meeting, it has been decided to end the night curfew in the state and to give some relaxation in a phased manner. But it will be necessary to follow health protocols, otherwise, the number of infected patients may increase, Gehlot tweeted. The state government had, on November 21, decided to impose the night curfew in eight districts from 8 PM to 6 AM following a spurt in coronavirus cases.
Jan 19, 2021
09:05
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai's 395-case rise lowest in a day since April
The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai on Monday increased by 395, the lowest daily addition since April last year, to reach 3,03,148, while seven deaths took the toll to 11,249, a civic official said. He said the case doubling time in the metropolis was now 409 days, while the daily growth rate was 0.21 percent. The recovery count reached 2,84,331, or 93 percent of the caseload after 481 people were discharged on Monday, leaving the country's financial capital with 6,676 active cases.
Jan 19, 2021
08:57
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra COVID-19 vaccination drive will resume today, says CM Thackeray
Amidst uncertainty over the resumption of the suspended COVID-19 vaccination drive in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the exercise will begin on Tuesday at 285 centres. The CM took stock of the preparations for the drive at a meeting held with state chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, CM's principal advisor Ajoy Mehta, principal secretary to public health minister Dr Pradeep Vyas and other officials. "The vaccination will take place four days a week starting Tuesday (January 19). Vaccination will be conducted on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 285 centres in Maharashtra. 100 beneficiaries will be inoculated per centre in one day," the CM said.
Jan 19, 2021
08:46
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country and the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.