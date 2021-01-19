Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 1.06 cr; records lowest fresh cases today since June

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia rules out scrapping of nursery admission process this year

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday ruled out scrapping of nursery admission process this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. "As of now, there is no plan to scrap nursery admissions this year. We are late this year in issuing notification but it will happen," he told reporters. Usually, the process to enter children in nursery in around 1,700 schools in Delhi begins in the last week of November. The Directorate of Education (DoE) releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish required information, following which the application process is rolled out usually in December. However, there has been no development on it this year. Delhi government officials had earlier said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions is being considered as the schools have been closed since nine months due to COVID-19 and will remain closed till a vaccine is available, a whole year of online learning for small children seems unviable.