  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 16 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 1.06 cr; records lowest fresh cases today since June

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: January 19, 2021 10:17 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Continuing its low streak of fresh daily cases, India on Tuesday recorded 10,064 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day spike in seven months. With this, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases touched 1,05,81,837, according to the Union Health Ministry. India had recorded over 10,000 cases on June 6 last year for the first time, and within that week it had hovered around the same number before a steady climb that took the daily figures close to lakh cases in September.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement