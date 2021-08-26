Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala reports above 30,000 cases for 1st time since May 20; positivity rate at 19%

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The international scientists dispatched to China by the World Health Organization to find out where the coronavirus came from said on Wednesday the search has stalled and warned that the window of opportunity for solving the mystery is closing fast. Meanwhile, a US intelligence review ordered up by President Joe Biden proved inconclusive about the virus's origin, including whether it jumped from an animal to a human or escaped from a Chinese lab, The Washington Post reported Wednesday. In a commentary published in the journal Nature, the WHO-recruited experts said the origins' investigation is at a critical juncture requiring urgent collaboration but has instead come to a standstill. They noted among other things that Chinese officials are still reluctant to share some raw data, citing concerns over patient confidentiality
Study says COVID riskier for heart than Pfizer
A study from Israel says COVID-19 carries a far higher risk of heart inflammation than Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. Researchers in Tel Aviv estimate there were three cases for every 100,000 people vaccinated with the Pfizer shot. But the risk of it was 11 per 100,000 in people who were infected with the virus. The finding was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Dr Grace Lee is an infectious disease expert at Stanford University and says the paper is the first to assess the potential risks of vaccination in the context of understanding the potential benefits of vaccination. Previous reports have linked the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to inflammation of the heart muscle. The problem was mainly seen in male teens and young men, who developed chest pain a few days after vaccination. US health officials say they have confirmed about 800 vaccine-associated cases total of two types of inflammation - in the heart muscle and in the lining of the heart.
COVID hospitalisations surge in Washington state
Washington state health officials say the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients is doubling every 18 to 19 days in the state. Dr Umair Shah is the state secretary of health and said that the surge driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus has stressed, stretched and strained hospital resources across the state. One hospital official said hospitals throughout the state are facing their highest levels of occupancy ever, and the impact has been especially hard on regional and rural hospitals where there are no critical care beds left. According to the state Department of Health, 1,346 people were hospitalised with COVID-19 on Tuesday. There have been more than 488,000 confirmed coronavirus infections in Washington state during the pandemic, and 6,448 deaths related to COVID-19.
