Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh schools reopen for classes 1 to 5 at 50% capacity

Today's Data Highlights (September 20)

- 30.26k new cases, 295 new deaths, 43.94k new recoveries, 13.97k dip in the active cases

- New cases below 40k for the 11th day

- Sharpest dip in active cases in last 27 days

- Active cases lowest in 183 days

- Kerala reports 19.65k new cases, Maharashtra 3.41k, Tamil Nadu 1.7k

- Kerala reports 152 new deaths, Maharashtra 49, Tamil Nadu 27

- 12 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -9% (world average is -12%)

- 37.78 lakh new vaccinations. 80.85 crore total. 23.36 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 14.33 lakh second dose

- Daily vaccinations below 50 lakh for first time in 14 days

- 11.78 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.57% (1.97% the previous day)

- Daily tests lowest in the last 56 days

- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 21st day

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 17.09%, Mizoram 15.31%, Sikkim 7.89%