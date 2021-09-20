Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh schools reopen for classes 1 to 5 at 50% capacity

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With 30,256 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,34,78,419, while the active cases declined to 3,18,181, the lowest in 182 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 4,45,133 with 295 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The active cases have declined to 3,18,181 comprising 0.95 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.72 percent, the health ministry said. A reduction of 13,977 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,27,15,105, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 percent, it said.
The Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea seeking directions to the Centre and states to consider and take a time-bound decision with regard to the physical re-opening of schools and conduct offline teaching.
The court says it cannot direct states to reopen schools for physical teaching.
Madhya Pradesh schools reopen for classes 1 to 5 at 50% capacity
A total of 17 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh out of 1,82,742 samples tested in the last 24 hours. No fresh cases have been detected in 31 districts. Over 9.42 Cr people have been vaccinated so far, says the state government.
Over 79.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre
More than 79.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Further, more than 15 lakh doses are in the pipeline. Over 5.43 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
Maharashtra: Thane logs 267 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Thane has reported 267 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,56,368, an official said on Monday. These new cases were recorded on Sunday, he said. The virus also claimed the life of one person, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,369, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 percent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,400, while the death toll stands at 3,273, another official said.
Today's Data Highlights (September 20)
- 30.26k new cases, 295 new deaths, 43.94k new recoveries, 13.97k dip in the active cases
- New cases below 40k for the 11th day
- Sharpest dip in active cases in last 27 days
- Active cases lowest in 183 days
- Kerala reports 19.65k new cases, Maharashtra 3.41k, Tamil Nadu 1.7k
- Kerala reports 152 new deaths, Maharashtra 49, Tamil Nadu 27
- 12 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -9% (world average is -12%)
- 37.78 lakh new vaccinations. 80.85 crore total. 23.36 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 14.33 lakh second dose
- Daily vaccinations below 50 lakh for first time in 14 days
- 11.78 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.57% (1.97% the previous day)
- Daily tests lowest in the last 56 days
- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 21st day
- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 17.09%, Mizoram 15.31%, Sikkim 7.89%
India reports 30,256 fresh cases of COVID-19, 43,938 recoveries, and 295 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
Total cases: 33,478,419
Total Active cases: 3,18,181
Total Recoveries: 3,27,15,105
Total Death toll: 4,45,133
Andaman & Nicobar reports more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported more single-day COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as three more persons recuperated from the disease while two new infections pushed the tally in the union territory to 7,600, a health official said on Monday. A total of 7,458 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the archipelago so far, including three persons on Sunday, he said. The union territory now has 13 active COVID-19 cases of which 12 are in the South Andaman district and one in the North and Middle Andaman district, he said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. The administration has so far tested 5,29,828 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.43 percent, he said.
Stringent lockdown where COVID cases are at high level, says Kerala govt
Special intensified, stringent lockdown restrictions will be enforced in areas of Kerala, where the spread of COVID-19 is at critical levels, the state government said on Sunday. The stringent lockdown restrictions would be in force in areas where the weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) is above 10 and the affected places would be notified by the district disaster management authority (DDMA) on a weekly basis, said an order from Chief Secretary VP Joy. The order said the affected areas would be publicised through websites and other media. The District Collectors shall further notify micro-containment zones as per guidelines and enforce the lockdown restrictions therein, the order read.
