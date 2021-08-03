Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 18 new cases reported at Tokyo Olympics; tally rises to 294

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 18 new cases reported at Tokyo Olympics; tally rises to 294

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 47.78 crore with more than 53.67 lakh jabs being administered on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. It said that on Monday 27,76,234 jabs were administered as the first dose and 4,82,253 as the second in the age group 18-44 years, according to the 7 pm provisional data. Cumulatively, 15,99,07,360 people in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first doses and total 93,86,280 their second since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 18 new cases reported at Tokyo Olympics; tally rises to 294

    • West Bengal reports 12 more COVID-19 fatalities, 575 fresh cases

       

      West Bengal reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, raising the death toll to 18,161, while the tally rose to 15,29,295 with 575 fresh cases, a health department official said. The state now has 10,803 active cases and 15,00,331 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said. A total of 1,58,07,306 samples have been tested thus far, including 33,215 since Sunday. The official added that at least 4,21,517 people were inoculated in West Bengal on Monday.

      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • Tokyo Olympics organisers reported 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 294.

      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • Good morning readers!

      Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19.

      • Whats app
      • Telegram
    The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 47.78 crore with more than 53.67 lakh jabs being administered on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. It said that on Monday 27,76,234 jabs were administered as the first dose and 4,82,253 as the second in the age group 18-44 years, according to the 7 pm provisional data. Cumulatively, 15,99,07,360 people in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first doses and 93,86,280 second doses since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Maharashtra eases COVID-19 restrictions: Check what's allowed, what's not

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.3400-0.0700-0.09
    Euro-Rupee88.35500.16200.18
    Pound-Rupee103.32200.03800.04
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68060.00190.28
    View More