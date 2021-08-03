Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 18 new cases reported at Tokyo Olympics; tally rises to 294

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 47.78 crore with more than 53.67 lakh jabs being administered on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. It said that on Monday 27,76,234 jabs were administered as the first dose and 4,82,253 as the second in the age group 18-44 years, according to the 7 pm provisional data. Cumulatively, 15,99,07,360 people in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first doses and total 93,86,280 their second since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.
West Bengal reports 12 more COVID-19 fatalities, 575 fresh cases
West Bengal reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, raising the death toll to 18,161, while the tally rose to 15,29,295 with 575 fresh cases, a health department official said. The state now has 10,803 active cases and 15,00,331 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said. A total of 1,58,07,306 samples have been tested thus far, including 33,215 since Sunday. The official added that at least 4,21,517 people were inoculated in West Bengal on Monday.
Tokyo Olympics organisers reported 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 294.
