Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's active cases rise for 3rd day; Kerala's daily tally remain above 30,000

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 61 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Nearly 68 lakh (67,87,305) vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, according to the 7 pm provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late night, the ministry said. "India achieves unprecedented milestone! 50 percent of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Keep it up India. Let us fight Corona," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted. Cumulatively, 23,18,95,731 individuals in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose and 2,33,74,357 their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to the health ministry data. As on Day-223 of the vaccination drive (August 26), 46,88,114 were vaccinated for the first dose and 20,99,191 received the second dose, according to the provisional report till 7 PM, the data stated.
Today's Data Highlights (August 27)
- 44.66k new cases, 496 new deaths, 32.99k new recoveries, 11.4k rise in active cases
- New cases above 40k for the second day
- Deaths below 500 after 2 days
- Increase in active cases for the third consecutive day
- Kerala reports 30.08k new cases, Maharashtra 5.1k, Tamil Nadu 1.56k
- Kerala reports 162 new deaths, Maharashtra 159, Odisha 66
- 16 states/UTs report a rise in active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +1% (world average is -0.8%)
- 79.48 lakh new vaccinations. 61.22 crore total. 56.23 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 23.25 lakh second dose
- 18.24 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.45% (2.58% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 62nd day
- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 17.57%, Manipur 10.77%, Sikkim 9.63%
India reports 44,658 new COVID-19 cases, 32,988 recoveries, and 496 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,26,03,188
Total recoveries: 3,18,21,428
Active cases: 3,44,899
Death toll: 4,36,861
Maharashtra: Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 253, death toll up by 6
With the addition of 253 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,50,351, an official said on Friday. These cases were reported on Thursday, he said. As the virus claimed the lives of six persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,270. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 percent, he added. In the neighbouring Palghar district, the infection count has gone up to 1,34,375, while the death toll is 3,287, another official said.
Over 61 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India, says govt
Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine can be available from first week of October
The Union government is expecting Zydus Cadila's needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to be available from the first week of October. Further, a decision on whether all children or only those with co-morbidities will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine on priority has not yet been taken, the government said on Thursday. Indigenously developed Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D on Friday received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation from the drug regulator, making it the first vaccine in the country which would be administered in the age group of 12-18 years. On the kind of negotiations in terms of pricing and when the government plans to procure ZyCoV-D, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "Coming to negotiations, what we have understood from media reports as well as our own engagement with the vaccine manufacturing company is that they would be in a position to make available this vaccine from the first week of October." "So we are in talks with them and the moment we crystallise the terms and conditions of procurement we will share it with you," he said at a press conference.
Over 1 lakh children need care and protection, NCPCR tells SC
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has told the Supreme Court that over 1 lakh children are in need of care and protection as they are either orphaned, lost one of their parents, or are abandoned during the COVID-19 pandemic from April last year. In an additional affidavit filed in the apex court, the NCPCR has given details of the number of children who have lost either their mother or father or both between April 1, 2020, to August 23 this year based on the information uploaded on its Bal Swaraj' portal by the states and Union Territories. It said as per the information uploaded on the portal up to August 23, there is a total of 1,01,032 children who are in need of care and protection. As per the data, there are 8,161 children who have become orphans, 92,475 have lost either of their parents and 396 have been abandoned. The affidavit, filed by advocate Swarupama Chaturvedi, said out of the total 1,01,032 children -- 52,532 are boys, 48,495 are girls and five are transgender. It said out of these total children, 10,980 are in the age group of 0-3 years while 16,182 are in the age group of 16 to up to 18 years.
