Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 35,499 new cases, 447 deaths; Maharashtra may ease curbs further today

Today's Data Highlights (August 9)



- 35.5k new cases, 447 new deaths, 39.69k new recoveries, 4.6k dip in the active cases

- Dip in the active cases for the third consecutive day

- New cases lowest in the last 13 days

- Kerala reports 18.6k new cases, Maharashtra 5.5k, Andhra Pradesh 2k

- Maharashtra reports 151 new deaths, Kerala 93, Odisha 69

- North East states report 2.5k new cases. The states have been reporting more than 5k daily new cases recently

- 7 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases

- More than 10% of Kerala's population have tested positive for COVID-19. Third in India after Lakshadweep (15%) and Goa (11%) (2021 population estimates)

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -4% (world average is +2%)

- 16.12 lakh new vaccinations. 50.87 crore total. 10.92 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 5.2 lakh second dose

- Daily vaccinations lowest in the last 21 days. However, total vaccinations in the first 8 days of August were 11% higher than the first 8 days of July

- 13.71 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.59% (2.27% the previous day)

- Tests lowest in the last 14 days

- Test positivity rate: Manipur 14.15%, Kerala 13.35%, Sikkim 9.20%