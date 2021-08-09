Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 35,499 new cases, 447 deaths; Maharashtra may ease curbs further today

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 35,499 more people testing positive for COVID-19, India's infection tally now stands at 3,19,69,954, while the death toll climbed to 4,28,309 with 447 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. The number of active cases has declined to 4,02,188 which comprise 1.27 percent of the total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed. A decrease of 4,634 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,11,39,457, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated.
Today's Data Highlights (August 9)
- 35.5k new cases, 447 new deaths, 39.69k new recoveries, 4.6k dip in the active cases
- Dip in the active cases for the third consecutive day
- New cases lowest in the last 13 days
- Kerala reports 18.6k new cases, Maharashtra 5.5k, Andhra Pradesh 2k
- Maharashtra reports 151 new deaths, Kerala 93, Odisha 69
- North East states report 2.5k new cases. The states have been reporting more than 5k daily new cases recently
- 7 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases
- More than 10% of Kerala's population have tested positive for COVID-19. Third in India after Lakshadweep (15%) and Goa (11%) (2021 population estimates)
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -4% (world average is +2%)
- 16.12 lakh new vaccinations. 50.87 crore total. 10.92 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 5.2 lakh second dose
- Daily vaccinations lowest in the last 21 days. However, total vaccinations in the first 8 days of August were 11% higher than the first 8 days of July
- 13.71 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.59% (2.27% the previous day)
- Tests lowest in the last 14 days
- Test positivity rate: Manipur 14.15%, Kerala 13.35%, Sikkim 9.20%
India reported 35,499 new COVID-19 cases; 39,686 recoveries and 447 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,19,69,954
Total recoveries: 3,11,39,457
Death toll: 4,28,309
Active cases: 4,02,188
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to hold a virtual meeting with the COVID Task Force today at 8:30 pm. Discussion over easing of restrictions is expected
Individuals who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can now get their inoculation certificate on WhatsApp in a few seconds. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made the announcement on Twitter while listing the steps to get the certificate. “Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get a COVID-19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds,” Mandaviya's office tweeted.
COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended till August 16
The Goa government on Sunday extended the ongoing coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till August 16. The curfew was supposed to end on August 9 as per the previous order. In the order issued on Sunday, the state administration said that the curfew will continue to remain in force till 7 am on August 16. A detailed order, however, is awaited. The state government had earlier opened a majority of activities in the state with several curbs in place, but casinos are yet to be opened.
On the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope says:
- Since the last 1-1.5 months, COVID cases (in Maharashtra) have increased from 6,000 to 7,000-8,000 per day. There is neither a big increase nor a decline in fresh cases, we are seeing a plateau.
- The number of Delta Plus cases in Maharashtra has increased from 21 to 45, including 27 men & 18 women. "We're collecting info from patients on vaccinations, illnesses & tracking, tracing operations are in progress. There's no cause for concern," Tope says.
J&K: A vaccination camp was set up in Poonch's Gulpur area with help of the Indian Army to vaccinate people against COVID-19
