Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally below 40,000 for 3rd day; active cases remain under 4 lakhs

Today's Data Highlights (September 8)

- 37.88k new cases, 369 new deaths, 39.11k new recoveries, 1.6k dip in the active cases

- Dip in the active cases for the third consecutive day

- Deaths below 400 for the 6th consecutive day

- New cases below 40k for the 3rd day

- 7-day moving average of deaths lowest in 160 days

- Kerala reports 25.77k new cases, Maharashtra 3.9k, Tamil Nadu 1.5k

- Kerala reports 189 new deaths, Maharashtra 86, Tamil Nadu 19

- 11 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -5% (world average is -8%)

- 78.48 lakh new vaccinations. 70.75 crore total. 53.45 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 25.02 lakh second dose

- 17.54 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.16% (2.05% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 9th day

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 17.82, Mizoram 14.14%, Sikkim 9.19%