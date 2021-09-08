Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally below 40,000 for 3rd day; active cases remain under 4 lakhs

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 70 crore, with the last 10 crore doses being given in just 13 days, the fastest so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. More than 67 lakh (67,43,698) doses have been administered till 7 pm, it said. The coronavirus has to be defeated and vaccination is the way to victory, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, while congratulating the country and healthcare workers for achieving the 70-crore landmark. "Soaring higher on COVID-19 vaccination under PM (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi ji's leadership. 70,00,00,000 vaccine doses administered to date," he tweeted. Congratulations to all health workers and people for this momentous achievement, he said.
Today's Data Highlights (September 8)
- 37.88k new cases, 369 new deaths, 39.11k new recoveries, 1.6k dip in the active cases
- Dip in the active cases for the third consecutive day
- Deaths below 400 for the 6th consecutive day
- New cases below 40k for the 3rd day
- 7-day moving average of deaths lowest in 160 days
- Kerala reports 25.77k new cases, Maharashtra 3.9k, Tamil Nadu 1.5k
- Kerala reports 189 new deaths, Maharashtra 86, Tamil Nadu 19
- 11 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -5% (world average is -8%)
- 78.48 lakh new vaccinations. 70.75 crore total. 53.45 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 25.02 lakh second dose
- 17.54 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.16% (2.05% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 9th day
- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 17.82, Mizoram 14.14%, Sikkim 9.19%
India reports 37,875 new COVID-19 cases, 39,114 recoveries and 369 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,30,96,718
Active cases: 3,91,256
Total recoveries: 3,22,64,051
Death toll: 4,41,411
Mumbai crosses 1 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark: BMC data
Mumbai hit the milestone of administering more than 1 crore vaccine doses against coronavirus on Tuesday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, nearly eight months after the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16. A total of 1,00,41,579 vaccine doses have been administered so far to beneficiaries across all eligible age groups, the data showed. According to the BMC, 71,61,427 beneficiaries have been given the first dose of the vaccine, while 28,80,152 have received both shots. So far, 91,49,489 beneficiaries have been given Covishield, while the indigenous vaccine Covaxin has been administered to 8,59,343 and Russia-made Sputnik V to 32,747 people, the figures showed. The highest 45,63,716 doses were given to beneficiaries in age group 18 to 44 followed by 28,47,204 in the 45 to 59 age group, according to the data. As many as 18,44,078 beneficiaries aged 60 and above have been covered under the vaccination drive so far.
Lockdown may return if COVID norms violated: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday cautioned people that the government may be forced to reimpose lockdown if COVID-19 guidelines are not followed. Patnaik said this while reviewing the coronavirus situation of the state and its preparedness for tackling the possible third wave of the pandemic. "Keeping in view the public interest, the state has relaxed the lockdown norms. But, that does not mean that we will become carefree. If required in the interest of public health, the government may go for lockdown again, Patnaik said." Highlighting that the rise in coronavirus infections from the USA to Kerala is a matter of concern, Patnaik said, keeping this in mind, people have to be extra careful. "As the children have not been vaccinated yet, so we have to be careful for them, the chief minister said. Educational institutions would be held accountable if any negligence is observed on their part," Patnaik said. "We shall be in danger even if minor negligence is done, the chief minister said while directing the administration to set up special teams to undertake regular inspections of educational institutions."
Good morning readers!
Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. Catch all the latest developments related to the pandemic here.