Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds 47,092 cases, biggest rise in 2 months; fatalities at 509

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday granted permission to Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited to conduct phase 2/3 clinical trials of its 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccine on children aged between 5 and 18 years with certain conditions, sources said. The phase 2 and 3 clinical trials have be conducted as per approved protocol titled 'A Prospective, Randomised, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Phase-2/3 Study to Evaluate Safety, Reactogenicity, Tolerability and Immunogenicity of Corbevax Vaccine in Children and Adolescents', a source said. The trial will be conducted across 10 sites in the country. The DCGI's permission was given based on the recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19.
India reports 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 35,181 recoveries and 509 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,28,57,937
Active cases: 3,89,583
Total recoveries: 3,20,28,825
Death toll: 4,39,529
Ask for COVID vaccine proof, face a $5,000 fine in Florida
Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports. The fines will start on September 16 if people are asked to show proof of a vaccine. "Promises made, promises kept," DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske said Wednesday.
Schools for classes 6 to 8 reopen in Gujarat starting today
New COVID-19 strain: Mandatory RT-PCR test for passengers arriving in Mumbai from Europe, China, Middle East
