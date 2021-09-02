  • Home>
  • Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds 47,092 cases, biggest rise in 2 months; fatalities at 509

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday granted permission to Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited to conduct phase 2/3 clinical trials of its 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccine on children aged between 5 and 18 years with certain conditions, sources said. The phase 2 and 3 clinical trials have be conducted as per approved protocol titled 'A Prospective, Randomised, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Phase-2/3 Study to Evaluate Safety, Reactogenicity, Tolerability and Immunogenicity of Corbevax Vaccine in Children and Adolescents', a source said. The trial will be conducted across 10 sites in the country. The DCGI's permission was given based on the recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19.

  • India reports 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 35,181 recoveries and 509 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

    Total cases: 3,28,57,937

    Active cases: 3,89,583

    Total recoveries: 3,20,28,825

    Death toll: 4,39,529

  • Ask for COVID vaccine proof, face a $5,000 fine in Florida
     

    Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports. The fines will start on September 16 if people are asked to show proof of a vaccine. "Promises made, promises kept," DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske said Wednesday.

  • Schools for classes 6 to 8 reopen in Gujarat starting today

  • New COVID-19 strain: Mandatory RT-PCR test for passengers arriving in Mumbai from Europe, China, Middle East

  • DGCI gives nod for phase 2/3 trials of Biological E's vaccine on children aged between 5 and 18 years


  • Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on the COVID-19. Our team of reporters will bring to you all the latest developments related to the pandemic.

