Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds 47,092 cases, biggest rise in 2 months; fatalities at 509

DGCI gives nod for phase 2/3 trials of Biological E's vaccine on children aged between 5 and 18 years



The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday granted permission to Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited to conduct phase 2/3 clinical trials of its 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccine on children aged between 5 and 18 years with certain conditions, sources said. The phase 2 and 3 clinical trials have be conducted as per approved protocol titled 'A Prospective, Randomised, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Phase-2/3 Study to Evaluate Safety, Reactogenicity, Tolerability and Immunogenicity of Corbevax Vaccine in Children and Adolescents', a source said. The trial will be conducted across 10 sites in the country. The DCGI's permission was given based on the recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19.