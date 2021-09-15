Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Govt planning to increase monthly stipend of kids who lost parents due to COVID to Rs 4,000

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 75.81 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 54 lakh (54,72,356) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm, it said. According to ministry data, 57,41,31,961 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 18,40,67,370 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine, as per the 7 pm provisional report. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.
Thane has logged 197 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,55,090, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of three more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,354, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 percent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,173, while the death toll has reached 3,273, another official said.
Mumbai reported 367 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the fourth straight day of under-400 cases, and five fresh fatalities, while 408 more patients recovered from the disease, a senior civic official said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said that with these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 7,35,770, while the death toll climbed to 16,033. This was the fourth day in a row when the financial capital has reported less than 400 COVID-19 cases. Mumbai witnessed a marginal rise in new COVID-19 cases, but a dip in fatalities as compared to Monday, when the city had reported 347 infections and 6 deaths. The case doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has improved to 1,286 days after slipping below the 1,200-day mark last week, the civic body said. As many as 408 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 7,12,570 and leaving Mumbai with 4, 696 active cases, the official said. According to the BMC, Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 percent, while the average growth rate of cases between September 7 and 13 stood at 0.6 percent.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 75.81 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 54 lakh (54,72,356) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm, it said. According to ministry data, 57,41,31,961 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 18,40,67,370 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine, as per the 7 pm provisional report. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.
