Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 31 new cases reported at Tokyo Olympics, tally at 353

Total lockdown again if COVID norms continued to be flouted: Odisha CM





Cautioning people of the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik warned that his government would be forced to impose a complete lockdown again if the prevailing norms are continued to be violated. Addressing the people of the state, Patnaik said large crowds are noticed in some markets after the government started to relax the restrictions from August 1. "Crowding in markets is extremely dangerous through which we are endangering ourselves as well as our near and dear ones... We are just inviting danger for ourselves and also for the entire family. The infection may attack anyone unwittingly," he said. Maintaining that the state government has been keeping a close watch on the situation, Patnaik said, "The government will be forced to impose complete lockdown again if the people are found violating the COVID-19 appropriate behavior in public places." The virus is very much around and has all the potential for a more severe attack as a different variant, the chief minister said.