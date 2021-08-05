Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 31 new cases reported at Tokyo Olympics, tally at 353

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 48.89 crore, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. More than 33.50 lakh (33,50,612) doses were administered on Wednesday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm. The ministry said 18,36,439 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose and 3,89,589 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday. Cumulatively, 16,61,98,236 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose and 1,02,51,772 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine across the 37 states and Union territories since the start of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive.
COVAXIN receives a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance from the Hungarian authorities
The approval received is from the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition Hungary certifying the GMP for the manufacture of COVAXIN. The certificate of GMP has now listed the EudraGMDP database, which is the database of the European Community of manufacturing authorizations and certificates of the good manufacturing practice. Bharat Biatech intends to submit documentation for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in several additional countries worldwide.
Total lockdown again if COVID norms continued to be flouted: Odisha CM
Cautioning people of the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik warned that his government would be forced to impose a complete lockdown again if the prevailing norms are continued to be violated. Addressing the people of the state, Patnaik said large crowds are noticed in some markets after the government started to relax the restrictions from August 1. "Crowding in markets is extremely dangerous through which we are endangering ourselves as well as our near and dear ones... We are just inviting danger for ourselves and also for the entire family. The infection may attack anyone unwittingly," he said. Maintaining that the state government has been keeping a close watch on the situation, Patnaik said, "The government will be forced to impose complete lockdown again if the people are found violating the COVID-19 appropriate behavior in public places." The virus is very much around and has all the potential for a more severe attack as a different variant, the chief minister said.
UK to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds
The UK plans to offer coronavirus vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds in the next few weeks after the independent body of scientists that makes vaccine recommendations to the government changed its advice. The four nations of the UK all accepted the change from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, which now says healthy 16 to 17-year-olds can be offered a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. They will not need parental consent. The change, which means another 1.4 million people across the UK will be eligible for a first vaccine shot, comes just two weeks after the JCVI recommended against routine vaccinations for those under 18, although it did stress that it would continually assess the evidence.
Low contact tracing, declining number of Covid tests in Kerala: Central team to Health Ministry
A central team that went to Kerala, in its report to the Union health ministry, has said contact tracing of COVID-19 patients in the state is low, home isolation guidelines are not being followed and the number of tests conducted to detect the infection is showing a downward trend. According to official sources, the report pointed out that people are becoming more complacent regarding Covid-appropriate behaviour and highlighted the need for ramping up vaccination. To increase the number of districts to be covered, the team members who reached Kerala on July 30 were divided into two groups -- one for the southern districts and another for the northern districts. The first group reviewed Alappuzha, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram districts, while the second group visited Malappurum, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.
Tokyo Olympics organisers reported 31 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 353.
