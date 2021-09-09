Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Ramlila events in Delhi to be held this year as cases decline

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 71 crore, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. More than 73 lakh (73,80,510) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Wednesday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India took 85 days to touch 10 crore vaccinations, 45 days to cross the 20 crore-mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore vaccinations from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60 crore-mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore on September 8 from 60 crore, the ministry stated. The vaccination exercise, as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19, continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it added.
Rajasthan: Jaipur's third-generation vintage camera owner facing hardships due to COVID-19.
Delhi: Ramlila events to be held this year as COVID cases decline
"Members of 60 committees met and decided to hold Ramlila as COVID cases are very low in Delhi. Over 1.44 crore vaccine doses have been administered," says Arjun Kumar, general secretary, Ramlila Mahasangh.
Delhi govt launches WhatsApp number to provide Covid info, locate vaccination centres, book slots
The Arvind Kejriwal government on Wednesday launched a new COVID-19 'WhatsApp Helpdesk Number' which will help people in Delhi access credible information about the viral disease, locate nearest vaccination centres and book slots for receiving the jabs. Tele-consultation and information about oxygen cylinder refilling stations will also be available through the WhatsApp chatbot, according to a statement. It will be a single-window source of accurate, authentic and up-to-date information about Covid-related resources in Delhi. To avail it, all that a user has to do is send 'Hi' to +911122307145 on WhatsApp, it said. The chatbot, built on an integrated solution of WhatsApp Business API, is integrated with the Cowin Portal and the Delhi government's 'COVID War Room'. People can find their nearest vaccination centre, available vaccine slots, hospital beds and oxygen refining centres through this chatbot.
Mumbai reports over 500 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since July 15
Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 530 new coronavirus positive cases, the highest since mid-July this year, and four fatalities, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. With this, the city's infection count rose to 7,47,608 and death toll to 16,004. On July 15, the financial capital of the country had logged 545 COVID-19 cases. But after that its daily case count remained below 500 and even went under 190 by mid-August. However, since the beginning of September, the city has started reporting over 400 COVID-19 daily, barring the last two days when there were 379 cases (on Monday) and 353 cases (on Tuesday). After a long gap, a new containment zone was declared in Mumbai - this time in R-South ward in western suburbs. The city was free of containment zones since mid-August. The number of sealed buildings in the metropolis now stands at 50, the civic official said. According to the BMC data, as many as 48,521 tests, the highest since August 20, were carried out in the metropolis in the last 24 hours. With this, its cumulative test count reached 95,51,541.
