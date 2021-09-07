Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds less than 40,000 cases for 2nd day; fatalities at 290

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India logged 31,222 fresh cases of coronavirus infection taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,30,58,843, while the active cases were recorded below four lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,41,042 with 290 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 percent. The active cases have declined to 3,92,864 comprising 1.19 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 percent, the ministry said.
Maharashtra: 212 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths
With the addition of 212 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,53,113, an official said on Tuesday. Besides these new cases reported on Monday, the virus also claimed the lives of five more people, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,322, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 percent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,34,794, while the death toll stands at 3,293, another official said.
Today's Data Highlights (September 7)
- 31.2k new cases, 290 new deaths, 42.9k new recoveries, 12k dip in the active cases
- Dip in the active cases for the 2nd consecutive day. Sharpest dip in the last 10 days
- Deaths below 300 for the 2nd consecutive day. 7-day moving average of new deaths lowest in 158 days
- New cases below 40k for the 2nd day. Lowest in the last 7 days
- Kerala reports 19.69k new cases, Maharshtra 3.63k, Tamil Nadu 1.56k
- Kerala reports 135 new deaths, Maharshtra 37, Tamil Nadu 18
- 7 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -6% (world average is -13%)
- 1.14 crore new vaccinations. 69.9 crore total. 82.09 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 31.45 lakh second dose
- More than 1 crore daily vaccinations for the 3rd time in the last 11 days
- 74.9 lakh average daily vaccinations in the first 6 days of September
- 15.26 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.05% (2.76% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 8th day. TPR lowest in the last 14 days
- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 18.12%, Mizoram 11.66%, Sikkim 9.43%
India reports 31,222 new COVID-19 cases, 42,942 recoveries and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.
Active cases: 3,92,864
Total cases: 3,30,58,843
Total recoveries: 3,22,24,937
Death toll: 4,41,042
Mumbai has reported over 28 percent of the total COVID-19 cases it had recorded in August in the first six days of September, as per the civic data. The spike in the cases has left the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials worried ahead of the festive season beginning on September 10 with the Ganesh Chaturthi. Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner, said in view of the current situation, the Mumbai civic body has decided to ramp up COVID-19 testing, hire more clean-up marshals to fine people spitting at public places, and keep jumbo COVID-19 centres ready. "One month is important for us. Currently, people are going out for the 10-day Ganpati festival (beginning September 10). They will return after immersion (Anant Chaturdashi). Hence this period and the next 15 days will be very crucial for us," Kakani said. In normal times, pandals set up by various mandals in Mumbai and in other cities in Maharashtra attract thousands of devotees during the Ganesh festival.
G20 urges COVID help for poor states, but short on new commitments
The group of 20 rich countries said on Monday more efforts were needed to help poor countries vaccinate their populations against COVID-19, but steered clear of making new numerical or financial commitments. Italy, which holds the G20 presidency this year, said after the gathering that the "Pact of Rome," where the meeting was held on Sunday and Monday, included a political agreement to increase support for poor nations and send them more vaccines. "The level of (vaccine) inequality is too high and is not sustainable," Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza told reporters. "If we leave part of the world without vaccines we risk new variants which will hurt all of us...Our message is very clear: no one must be left behind in the vaccination campaign."
Singapore govt urges people to limit social gatherings as COVID-19 cases spike
Concerned about a spike in new COVID-19 cases amid a gradual reopening of economic activities in Singapore, the Ministry of Health has urged the people to limit themselves to one social gathering a day, while social gatherings at workplaces will not be allowed from Wednesday. "In particular, employers will be required to put in place a maximum work-from-home requirement over a 14-day period, should one or more of their workers be found to have contracted COVID-19 and returned to their workplace," the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Monday evening. That means everyone in the company who can work from home will be required to do so, it said. Those who are working from home should minimise social gatherings and leave their homes only for "essential activities" during this 14-day period, the ministry stressed.
Good morning readers!
Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. Our team of reporters will bring to you the latest developments related to the Coronavirus.