Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds less than 40,000 cases for 2nd day; fatalities at 290

Today's Data Highlights (September 7)

- 31.2k new cases, 290 new deaths, 42.9k new recoveries, 12k dip in the active cases

- Dip in the active cases for the 2nd consecutive day. Sharpest dip in the last 10 days

- Deaths below 300 for the 2nd consecutive day. 7-day moving average of new deaths lowest in 158 days

- New cases below 40k for the 2nd day. Lowest in the last 7 days

- Kerala reports 19.69k new cases, Maharshtra 3.63k, Tamil Nadu 1.56k

- Kerala reports 135 new deaths, Maharshtra 37, Tamil Nadu 18

- 7 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -6% (world average is -13%)

- 1.14 crore new vaccinations. 69.9 crore total. 82.09 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 31.45 lakh second dose

- More than 1 crore daily vaccinations for the 3rd time in the last 11 days

- 74.9 lakh average daily vaccinations in the first 6 days of September

- 15.26 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.05% (2.76% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 3% for the 8th day. TPR lowest in the last 14 days

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Kerala 18.12%, Mizoram 11.66%, Sikkim 9.43%