Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Canada planning COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women on Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the US to see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the coronavirus, including perhaps miscarriages and stillbirths. But their vaccination rates are low, with only about 23 percent have received at least one dose, according to CDC data. The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.