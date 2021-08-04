Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No vaccination at govt centres in Mumbai today due to lack of vials, says BMC

READ | No COVID vaccination at govt centers in Mumbai today due to lack of vials, says BMC





There will be no vaccination at the government vaccine centers in Mumbai today due to a lack of vials, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The BMC tweeted, "Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed tomorrow (August 4, 2021) due to a shortage of vaccines. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules."