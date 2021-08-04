Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No vaccination at govt centres in Mumbai today due to lack of vials, says BMC

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With more than 51.51 lakh Covid vaccines administered on Tuesday, the total vaccination count in India has crossed the 48 crore-mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. More than 22 lakh vaccine doses were administered in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, according to a provisional report by 7 pm. The ministry said 29,43,889 people in the 18-44 age group were given the first dose and 3,87,076 in this category were given the second dose. Cumulatively, 16,34,85,422 people in this category across 37 states and Union Territories have received their first dose and a total 98,23,204 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.
Andaman & Nicobar reports only one new COVID-19 case
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, which pushed the tally in the union territory to 7,540, a health official said on Wednesday. The archipelago now has six active COVID-19 cases and all six patients are in the South Andaman district. The official said the two other districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free. The official said that one more person recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,405. The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours.
READ | No COVID vaccination at govt centers in Mumbai today due to lack of vials, says BMC
There will be no vaccination at the government vaccine centers in Mumbai today due to a lack of vials, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The BMC tweeted, "Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed tomorrow (August 4, 2021) due to a shortage of vaccines. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules."
Maharashtra: Ganesh idol makers in Mumbai say their business is down for the second consecutive year owing to COVID restrictions
Tokyo Olympics organisers reported 29 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, including four athletes.
Three of the four infected athletes are in the Greek artistic swimming team, the organisers said.
Good morning readers!
Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. Catch all the latest developments related to the pandemic here.