Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: USFDA gives approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The US health regulator on Monday gave full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, a key milestone for public health that can instill further confidence in consumers and also spur authorities to make vaccinations mandatory. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had earlier in December 2020 given emergency use authorisation (EAU) for the vaccine, developed by US-based Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. More than 200 million Pfizer doses have been administered in the US, and hundreds of millions more worldwide, since December. "Today the US Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty, for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older," the US health regulator said in a statement.
There is no data to suggest that the pediatric age group is going to get affected because innate immunity will be there. So acute COVID is unlikely in the pediatric age group (in the possible third wave), says Dr Dhiren Gupta, Paediatric Pulmonologist at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
Tripura: Schools will reopen for students of classes 6-12 from August 25 in adherence with COVID protocols, says State School Education Department
Odisha: Jagannath Temple in Puri reopened for general devotees after a gap of about 4 months.
Over 58.82 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far, says govt
With 56,10,116 COVID vaccine doses administered in the country on Monday, the total vaccination count in India has crossed 58.82 crore, the Union Health Ministry said. As on day-220 of the vaccination drive (August 23), 39,62,091 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 16,48,025 received the second dose, according to a provisional report till 7 pm on Monday. Final reports would be completed for the day by late night. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.
