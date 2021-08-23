Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra CM to hold meeting to decide on celebrating Dahi Handi festival

Mini

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Relaxations in movement during the festival season coupled with people not following COVID guidelines are behind Kerala's rising TPR and the state accounting for more than half of the country's virus caseload, medical experts said on Sunday and added that people cannot be made to follow the norms at gunpoint, rather they need to modify their behaviour on their own. As the festival season has not yet ended, the effect of the relaxations and non-COVID appropriate behaviour by people who ventured out for celebrations and shopping would be seen in the test positivity rate (TPR) which, according to the experts like Dr Amar Fettle and Dr Kannan, is expected to rise further from Saturday's 17.73 percent. "You cannot hold a gun to people's heads and make them follow the guidelines. They need to modify their behaviour on their own," Dr Fettle, the state nodal officer for COVID-19, said.