Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai Police registers 19 FIRs against BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra for violating COVID norms

Today's Data Highlights (August 20)



- 36.57k new cases, 540 new deaths, 36.55k new recoveries, 524 dip in the active cases

- Deaths above 500 for the 2nd consecutive day

- New cases below 40k for the 7th day

- Kerala reports 21.12k new cases, Maharashtra 5.23k, Tamil Nadu 1.7k

- Kerala reports 197 new deaths, Maharashtra 154, Odisha 68

- 12 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases

- Active cases in Tamil Nadu now below 20k. Only 3 states now have more than 20k active cases: Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -8% (world average is +1%)

- 54.72 lakh new vaccinations. 57.23 crore total

- 18.86 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 1.94% (1.94% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 2% for the 4th day

- Test positivity rate: Kerala 14.78%, Manipur 12.05%, Sikkim 11.94%

- Iran reports second highest cases in the world in the last 7 days after USA