Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai Police registers 19 FIRs against BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra for violating COVID norms

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India logged 36,571 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,23,58,829, while the national recovery rate improved to 97.54 percent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 4,33,589 with 540 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The active cases have declined to 3,63,605, the lowest in 150 days, and comprise 1.12 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said. A reduction of 524 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,15,61,635, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated.
Johnson & Johnson applies for conducting trial on adolescent in India
American pharma giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has moved an application to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) seeking permission to conduct a study of the COVID-19 single shot Janssen vaccine in India in adolescents aged 12 – 17 years. The single-shot vaccine, developed by J&J shown to be 85 percent efficacy in preventing severe disease in phase 3 human clinical trials.
Arunachal Pradesh reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 51,919 as 120 more people tested positive for the virus, while one fresh fatality pushed the death toll to 255, a senior health department official said on Friday. The state has 1,564 active COVID-19 cases, as 50,100 people have recovered from the disease, including 240 patients on Thursday, an official said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 96.50 percent while the active percentage stands at 3.01 and the positivity rate at 3.23 percent, the official said.
3 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 7,553
Three new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,553, a health official said on Friday. The three new cases were detected during testing at the airport. The archipelago now has five active COVID-19 cases and all five patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are COVID-19 free, the official said. A total of 7,419 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, he said. The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours.
New Zealand cancels Springbok tests amid COVID-19 lockdown
New Zealand Rugby has announced the cancellation of two home tests between the All Blacks and Springboks after a community COVID-19 outbreak sent the country into lockdown. The All Blacks also will not immediately travel to Perth for an August 28 test against Australia because of uncertainty over the remainder of the Rugby Championship schedule. In a statement Friday, NZR said it had received government advice the World Cup champion Springboks will not be admitted to New Zealand for matches at Dunedin on September 25 and Auckland on October 1. The Dunedin match was to be the 100th test between New Zealand and South Africa. Matches between the New Zealand women's team and Australia also have been canceled.
Today's Data Highlights (August 20)
- 36.57k new cases, 540 new deaths, 36.55k new recoveries, 524 dip in the active cases
- Deaths above 500 for the 2nd consecutive day
- New cases below 40k for the 7th day
- Kerala reports 21.12k new cases, Maharashtra 5.23k, Tamil Nadu 1.7k
- Kerala reports 197 new deaths, Maharashtra 154, Odisha 68
- 12 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases
- Active cases in Tamil Nadu now below 20k. Only 3 states now have more than 20k active cases: Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -8% (world average is +1%)
- 54.72 lakh new vaccinations. 57.23 crore total
- 18.86 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 1.94% (1.94% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate below 2% for the 4th day
- Test positivity rate: Kerala 14.78%, Manipur 12.05%, Sikkim 11.94%
- Iran reports second highest cases in the world in the last 7 days after USA
Maharashtra: Thane district adds 224 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises by 6
With the addition of 224 coronavirus positive cases in a single day, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,48,993, an official said on Friday. As the virus claimed the lives of six persons, the death toll in the district rose to 11,219. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 percent at present, he added. In neighboring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,34,132, while the death toll stood at 3,274, another official said.
India registers 36,571 new cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 3,63,605; the lowest in 150 days. The recovery rate increases to 97.54%, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Delhi's Covid vaccine to last for three days: AAP Govt
The national capital's stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine will only last for three days, according to a vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the balance stock of the vaccines -- Covaxin and Covishield -- was 2,36,330 and 3,05,990 doses, respectively, it said. The bulletin stated that 30,160 doses of Covaxin were added to the stock on Wednesday. In all, the Delhi government has received 1,11,53,350 doses of vaccine to date, out of which, 27,58,660 doses were of Covaxin, and the remaining Covishield. The city has administered 1,19,71,576 doses of vaccine, including those given at private facilities, out of which, 85,79,961 were first doses and 33,91,615 second jabs, as per the bulletin. On Wednesday, 1,37,938 vaccine doses were administered. Of these, 1,01,704 were first doses and 36,234-second doses, it said.
Sydney extends lockdown to fight COVID outbreak
Sydney's lockdown was extended throughout September on Friday and tougher pandemic restrictions were imposed, including a curfew and compulsory mask-wearing outdoors. New South Wales state reported 642 locally acquired COVID-19 infections in the latest 24-hour period, the fourth consecutive day of tallies exceeding 600. Australia's largest city has been locked down since June 26, 10 days after the delta variant was first detected in an unvaccinated limousine driver who became infected while transporting a US cargo aircrew from Sydney Airport. Since then, 65 people have died from coronavirus in New South Wales, included four overnight. The Sydney lockdown was to end on August 28, but the state government announced it will continue until September 30. A curfew will apply from 9 pm to 5 pm from Monday in the worst-effected Sydney suburbs.
COVID-19 vaccines for children will be launched 'very soon', says Mansukh Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the results of ongoing research for the development of COVID-19 vaccines for children may arrive next month and the antidote may be launched "very soon". He said the Centre is committed to vaccinating every citizen against coronavirus. "Our aim is to vaccinate every citizen." The Indian government has already given permission to Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech to conduct research for developing a COVID-19 vaccine for children. "We are expecting that results of their research will arrive next month. I am confident that vaccines for children would become a reality very soon," Mandaviya told reporters in Rajkot.
Good morning readers!
Welcome to the live blog on COVID-19. Catch all the latest developments related to the pandemic here.