Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds 36,401 cases; active caseload lowest in 149 days at 3,64,129

US urges over 150 world leaders not to come to UN over COVID





The United States is urging the more than 150 countries planning to send their leader or a government minister to New York to speak in person at the UN General Assembly next month to consider giving a video address instead to prevent the annual high-level week from becoming a super-spreader event. A note from the US Mission sent to the 192 other UN member nations also called for all other UN-hosted meetings and side events to be virtual, saying these parallel meetings that draw travelers to New York needlessly increase the risk to our community, New Yorkers, and the other travelers.