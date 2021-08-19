Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds 36,401 cases; active caseload lowest in 149 days at 3,64,129

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: India has added 36,401 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,23,22,258, while the death toll has climbed to 4,33,049 with 530 more fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. The national recovery rate has improved to 97.52 per cent, the highest since March last year, according to the data updated at 8 am. The ministry said that active cases have declined to 3,64,129, the lowest in 149 days, and comprise 1.13 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year. A reduction of 3,286 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.94 percent and it has been less than three per cent for the last 24 days, it said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 3,15,25,080, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.
Today's Data Highlights (August 19)
- 36.4k new cases, 530 new deaths, 39.2k new recoveries, 3.3k dip in the active cases
- Deaths above 500 after 5 days
- New cases below 40k for the 6th day
- Kerala reports 21.4k new cases, Maharashtra 5.1k, Tamil Nadu 1.8k
- Kerala reports 179 new deaths, Maharashtra 158, Odisha 65
- 13 states/UTs report a rise in the active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -8% (world average is +0.8%%)
- 56.36 lakh new vaccinations. 56.65 crore total. 42.23 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 14.13 lakh second dose
- 18.73 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 1.94% (1.96% the previous day)
- India crosses 50 crore tests mark at 3.56 lakh tests per million population
- Test positivity rate below 2% for the 3rd day
- Test positivity rate: Kerala 14.64%, Manipur 12.89%, Sikkim 11.77%
India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases, 39,157 recoveries and 530 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,23,22,258
Total recoveries: 3,15,15,080
Active cases: 3,64,129
Death toll: 4,33,049
US urges over 150 world leaders not to come to UN over COVID
The United States is urging the more than 150 countries planning to send their leader or a government minister to New York to speak in person at the UN General Assembly next month to consider giving a video address instead to prevent the annual high-level week from becoming a super-spreader event. A note from the US Mission sent to the 192 other UN member nations also called for all other UN-hosted meetings and side events to be virtual, saying these parallel meetings that draw travelers to New York needlessly increase the risk to our community, New Yorkers, and the other travelers.
Australia also records new COVID-19 highs
Australia's two most populous states recorded new benchmark highs in COVID-19 infections. New South Wales reported a record 681 cases in the latest 24-hour period, mostly in Sydney. The previous record for the most populous state was 633 cases set on Wednesday. Neighboring Victoria reported 57 new cases in its capital Melbourne. It was the highest daily tally since the final days of a second wave of infections in early September last year. Melbourne and the entire state of New South Wales are in lockdown as authorities attempt to stamp out coronavirus spread as Australia had successfully done throughout the pandemic before the delta variant arrived on its shores. Melbourne is in its 6th lockdown of the pandemic and Thursday marked the 200th day that Australia's second-most populous city has been locked down.
An ICMR study conducted in Chennai has found that the Delta variant has the potential to infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, but it reduces mortality among the former group.