Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally lowest in 147 days at 28,204; fatalities at 373

Mini

Coronavirus India News LIVE Upates: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed the landmark of 51 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday. More than 49 lakh (49,06,273) doses have been administered on Monday, according to the 7 pm provisional report. The ministry said 26,66,611 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 4,59,352 vaccine doses given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Monday. Cumulatively, 17,95,70,348 persons in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 1,24,91,475 have received their second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive. As of day-206 of the vaccination drive (August 9), 49,06,273 vaccine doses were given.