  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex volatile, Nifty holds 15,400; auto, IT stocks drag
Asian stocks extend global rally to 7th day, US stimulus in focus
Rupee surges 18 paise to 72.42 against US dollar in early trade

live now

Last Update 1 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reports 1.52 lakh cases, lowest in 50 days; 3,128 deaths in 24 hours

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 31, 2021 09:26:15 IST

event highlights

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Asserting that India is fighting COVID-19 with all its might, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to a number of people ranging from those engaged in transporting medical oxygen to the lab technician and said the country's resolve to prevail over the virus is equal to the magnitude of the challenge it faces. Modi noted that the country was also faced with several natural disasters, including cyclones, landslide,s and earthquakes, during the pandemic, and said more lives were saved than in the past with the Centre, states, and local administration coming together to carry out relief and rescue operations. With the demand for medical oxygen rising exponentially and many states and hospitals complaining of its shortage, the Prime Minister said the production of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) has risen by over 10 times to nearly 9,500 MT daily from 900 MT earlier.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement