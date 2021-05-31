Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reports 1.52 lakh cases, lowest in 50 days; 3,128 deaths in 24 hours

READ | Govt may lift restrictions on oxygen use for some priority industries in 2-3 days

The government is likely to lift restrictions on the use of liquid oxygen for some priority industries in the next 2-3 days as demand for medical oxygen has come down, a top government official said on Sunday. To make oxygen available to more people during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19, the Centre on April 25 had barred the use of liquid oxygen for any non-medical purpose and asked manufacturing units to maximise its production and make it available to the government for medical use.