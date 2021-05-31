Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reports 1.52 lakh cases, lowest in 50 days; 3,128 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Asserting that India is fighting COVID-19 with all its might, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to a number of people ranging from those engaged in transporting medical oxygen to the lab technician and said the country's resolve to prevail over the virus is equal to the magnitude of the challenge it faces. Modi noted that the country was also faced with several natural disasters, including cyclones, landslide,s and earthquakes, during the pandemic, and said more lives were saved than in the past with the Centre, states, and local administration coming together to carry out relief and rescue operations. With the demand for medical oxygen rising exponentially and many states and hospitals complaining of its shortage, the Prime Minister said the production of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) has risen by over 10 times to nearly 9,500 MT daily from 900 MT earlier.
May 31, 2021
10:03
Today's Data Highlights
- Tamil Nadu reports 28.86k new cases, Karnataka 20.38, Kerala 19.89k, Maharashtra 18.6k
- Maharashtra reports 814 new deaths, Tamil Nadu 493, Karnataka 381
- 5 states/UTs report rise in active cases: Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Dadra NHDD
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -28% (world average is -17%)
- Test positivity rate: Nagaland 22.21%, Sikkim 21.87%, Goa 19.9%, Tamil Nadu 16.65%, West Bengal 16.05%. Uttar Pradesh 0.55% Delhi 1.25%%, Bihar 1.47%, Jharkhand 1.58%
Public sector banks (PSB) will provide unsecured personal loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to individuals for meeting their expenses of Covid treatment. The decision, which comes in the wake of the severe second wave of Covid-19, was announced jointly at a press conference by the State Bank of India and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA). PSBs will provide "unsecured personal loans to individuals from Rs 25,000 to Rs 5 lakhs for salaried, non-salaried and pensioners for meeting Covid treatment", said a joint statement.
May 31, 2021
09:24
India reports 1,52,734 new COVID-19 cases, 2,38,022 recoveries and 3,128 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
Total cases: 2,80,47,534
Death toll: 3,29,100
Active cases: 20,26,092
May 31, 2021
09:21
Take action against institutions giving COVID-19 vaccination package with hotels: Centre to states
The Centre has asked states and union territories to initiate legal or administrative action against institutions which are giving package for COVID-19 vaccination in collaboration with hotels in violation of prescribed guidelines. In a letter to all states and UTs, Additional Secretary to Health ministry Manohar Agnani said it has come to the notice of the Union health ministry that some private hospitals are giving package for COVID-19 vaccination in collaboration with some hotels, which is against the guidelines issued for the National Covid Vaccination Program.
The government is likely to lift restrictions on the use of liquid oxygen for some priority industries in the next 2-3 days as demand for medical oxygen has come down, a top government official said on Sunday. To make oxygen available to more people during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19, the Centre on April 25 had barred the use of liquid oxygen for any non-medical purpose and asked manufacturing units to maximise its production and make it available to the government for medical use.
The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Sunday announced additional benefits for workers through social securities schemes run by the EPFO and the ESIC amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These benefits include pension for dependents of insured persons with Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) who died due to COVID-19 and hike in maximum sum assured under the group insurance scheme Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI), run by Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), to Rs 7 lakh from Rs 6 lakh.
May 31, 2021
08:27
Madhya Pradesh: Indore-based Modern Laboratories gets licence to manufacture Amphotericin B, the drug used in treatment of black fungus infection
May 31, 2021
08:16
Assam: Lions Club of Guwahati launches two auto ambulances for COVID patients in the city
"This initiative was launched on May 12 & over 70 patients have so far availed service. The ambulance is equipped with oxygen cylinder," says club member Manoj Bhajanka (30.05) pic.twitter.com/1oWZlRwzHg