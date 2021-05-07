Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi makes 14-day institutional quarantine compulsory for those arriving from AP, Telangana

Coronavirus News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16.48 crore, the health ministry said on Thursday. It said 2,62,932 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose of the vaccine across 12 states and Union territories on Thursday. A total of 11,64,076 people in the age group have received the first dose of the vaccine so far. A total of 16,48,76,248 vaccine doses have been administered in the country and the beneficiaries are 95,00,564 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 63,91,562 HCWs who have received the second dose, 1,37,58,487 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose, 75,36,320 FLWs who have received the second dose and the 11,64,076 in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first dose.

Rajasthan government announces "strict lockdown" from May 10-24. Share: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched dedicated COVID-19 'Mukhyamantri Sewa Sanklap Helpline 1100' for facilitating the people regarding COVID-related issues. Share: Consignment of 100 oxygen concentrators arrives from Poland. International collaboration continues. Consignment of 100 oxygen concentrators arrives from Poland. Thank our EU partner, Poland for this support: Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs pic.twitter.com/uWX5XVm5OZ — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021 Share: Australia to reopen door to India, no new local COVID-19 cases in Sydney Australia will lift a ban on its citizens returning from COVID-ravaged India in a week, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as state officials reported that an outbreak in Sydney appeared to be contained. Morrison stood by his decision to impose a biosecurity order last month barring all travel to and from India, a policy that drew heavy criticism from lawmakers, expatriates, and the Indian diaspora. Share: Delhi makes 14-day institutional quarantine compulsory for those arriving from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Share: Passengers travelling by train are advised to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour while boarding, travel and at destination. The West Bengal Government has issued advisory to train passengers to carry negative RT-PCR test report for a test conducted within 72 hrs of train departure, says Central Railways. Share: