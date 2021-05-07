  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 30 seconds ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi makes 14-day institutional quarantine compulsory for those arriving from AP, Telangana

CNBCTV18.COM | Updated: May 07, 2021 08:30:18 IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16.48 crore, the health ministry said on Thursday. It said 2,62,932 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose of the vaccine across 12 states and Union territories on Thursday. A total of 11,64,076 people in the age group have received the first dose of the vaccine so far. A total of 16,48,76,248 vaccine doses have been administered in the country and the beneficiaries are 95,00,564 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 63,91,562 HCWs who have received the second dose, 1,37,58,487 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose, 75,36,320 FLWs who have received the second dose and the 11,64,076 in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first dose.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement