As the virus mutates further, the third wave of COVID-19 infection is inevitable and it is necessary to be prepared for new waves, the government's Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan cautioned on Wednesday. With active cases climbing to 34.87 lakh in India, the top scientific officer said it was not expected that the second wave would hit the country with such ferocity. Vijay Raghavan said although vaccines are efficacious against new mutations like the UK one and the double mutant, surveillance and vaccine updates are needed as the virus mutates further.