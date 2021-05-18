Coronavirus News Live Updates: India's daily tally below 3 lakh for second straight day; record rise in death toll at 4329

US President Joe Biden in a tweet announced that over the next six weeks they will be sending 80 million vaccine doses overseas

# I’m announcing that we’ll also share US-authorized vaccines doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, as they become available, with the rest of the world as well: Joe Biden

# And by the end of June, when we’ll have taken delivery of enough of such vaccines to protect everyone in the United States, the United States will share at least 20 million doses of those doses — that extra supply — with other countries: Joe Biden

# We’ll share these vaccines in the service of ending the pandemic everywhere. And we will not use our vaccines to secure favours from other countries: Joe Biden