Coronavirus News Live Updates: India's daily tally below 3 lakh for second straight day; record rise in death toll at 4329

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 18, 2021 10:15:37 IST

event highlights

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India has added less than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for the second straight day. The daily tally stood at 2,63,533, the lowest single-day rise since April 20. The total count has crossed the grim figure of 2.50 crore and is at 2,52,28,996, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry. Active cases witnessed the biggest single-day fall of 1.63 lakh cases in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases is 33,53,765, the data updated at 8 am showed. For the first time, single-day recoveries rose by more than 4 lakh. In the last 24 hours, 4,22,436 people were discharged from the hospital, taking the number of people who have recuperated from the disease to 2,15,96,512. The recovery rate rose to 85.6 percent, the highest level since April 19. Deaths saw the record single-day rise of 4,329 as the mortality rate stood at 1.10 percent. The fatality count rose to 2,78,719. The positivity rate, however, slipped to 14.10 percent, hitting the lowest level in one month.

