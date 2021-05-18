Coronavirus News Live Updates: India's daily tally below 3 lakh for second straight day; record rise in death toll at 4329

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India has added less than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for the second straight day. The daily tally stood at 2,63,533, the lowest single-day rise since April 20. The total count has crossed the grim figure of 2.50 crore and is at 2,52,28,996, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry. Active cases witnessed the biggest single-day fall of 1.63 lakh cases in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases is 33,53,765, the data updated at 8 am showed. For the first time, single-day recoveries rose by more than 4 lakh. In the last 24 hours, 4,22,436 people were discharged from the hospital, taking the number of people who have recuperated from the disease to 2,15,96,512. The recovery rate rose to 85.6 percent, the highest level since April 19. Deaths saw the record single-day rise of 4,329 as the mortality rate stood at 1.10 percent. The fatality count rose to 2,78,719. The positivity rate, however, slipped to 14.10 percent, hitting the lowest level in one month.
May 18, 2021
10:17
Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 tally below 30,000 for first time since March-end
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra plunged below the 30,000-mark on Monday with the state reporting 26,616 new infections, taking the count to 54,05,068, the health department said. This was the lowest single-day count since March 30 when the state had reported 27,918 infection
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hits out at the Narendra Modi government over the COVID-19 situation in the country.
He tweets, "In the time to come, children will need protection from Corona. Pediatric services and vaccine-treatment protocol should already be in place. India’s future needs for the present Modi ‘system’ to be shaken out of sleep."
Share:
May 18, 2021
09:45
US President Joe Biden in a tweet announced that over the next six weeks they will be sending 80 million vaccine doses overseas
# I’m announcing that we’ll also share US-authorized vaccines doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, as they become available, with the rest of the world as well: Joe Biden
# And by the end of June, when we’ll have taken delivery of enough of such vaccines to protect everyone in the United States, the United States will share at least 20 million doses of those doses — that extra supply — with other countries: Joe Biden
# We’ll share these vaccines in the service of ending the pandemic everywhere. And we will not use our vaccines to secure favours from other countries: Joe Biden
Share:
May 18, 2021
09:22
India reports 2,63,533 new COVID-19 cases, 4,22,436 discharges and 4,329 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 2,52,28,996
Total discharges: 2,15,96,512
Death toll: 2,78,719
Active cases: 33,53,765
Share:
May 18, 2021
09:19
Govt drops plasma therapy from COVID-19 management guidelines
The government on Monday revised the clinical guidance for COVID-19 treatment, dropping the off-label use of convalescent plasma as it was found not beneficial in reducing the progression to severe disease or death. The development came following a meeting of the ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19 last week wherein all members were in favour of removing the use of convalescent plasma from the guidelines citing its ineffectiveness and inappropriate use in several cases.
Madhya Pradesh: Over 124 patients infected with black fungus. A 6-member committee has been formed to see whether this could have been avoided during COVID treatment or if there was overuse of steroids. We'll come up with report in 48 hours, says Indore Divisional Commissioner.
Share:
May 18, 2021
08:33
Former IMA chief Dr KK Agarwal dies of COVID-19
Share:
May 18, 2021
08:26
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 'Char Dham Yatra' has been temporarily postponed. I request all of you to perform prayers at your homes: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat