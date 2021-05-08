Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reports 4,01,078 new cases, 4187 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country has exceeded 16.71 crore, the Union health ministry said on Friday. It said 2,96,289 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of COVID vaccine on Friday and cumulatively 14,78,865 people across 30 states and union territories. The total number of doses administered so far stands at 16,71,64,452, the ministry said. The beneficiaries include 95,19,788 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 64,28,032 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,38,49,396 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 76,31,653 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 14,78,865 people in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first dose, it said. Besides, 5,46,94,917 and 58,29,433 beneficiaries in the 45 to 60 age group have taken the first and second dose respectively, while 5,34,89,421 and 1,42,42,947 beneficiaries above 60 years have been administered the first and second dose, it added.
FTII students want suspension of online classes for 2020 batch
The students' association of Pune- based FTII has sought immediate suspension of online classes for the 2020 batch students, saying that it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to attend classes due to the challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis. The FTII Students Association (FSA) has also sought a meeting with the institute's chairman Shekhar Kapur to express their concerns.
COVID Helpline: How to safeguard children as experts sound 3rd wave warning? Top doctors answer
The COVID-19 pandemic is unrelenting -- cases are on the rise, there is a dearth of oxygen supply, health infrastructure is under tremendous pressure and vaccine supply has its own fights. Now, add to this another red flag - the rise in the number of positive cases among children.
Telangana: Hyderabad based start-up develop affordable oxygenator
“It is developed to cater need of people who can’t afford oxygen concentrator. It provides oxygen to a patient for around 12hrs or to 2 patients simultaneously,” said Praveen Gorakavi,Co-founder of start up(7.5) pic.twitter.com/RxwBBxhdNL