Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reports 4,01,078 new cases, 4187 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country has exceeded 16.71 crore, the Union health ministry said on Friday. It said 2,96,289 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of COVID vaccine on Friday and cumulatively 14,78,865 people across 30 states and union territories. The total number of doses administered so far stands at 16,71,64,452, the ministry said. The beneficiaries include 95,19,788 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 64,28,032 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,38,49,396 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 76,31,653 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 14,78,865 people in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first dose, it said. Besides, 5,46,94,917 and 58,29,433 beneficiaries in the 45 to 60 age group have taken the first and second dose respectively, while 5,34,89,421 and 1,42,42,947 beneficiaries above 60 years have been administered the first and second dose, it added.