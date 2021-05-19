  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Record rise in deaths with 4529 fatalities in 24 hrs; daily tally below 3 lakhs

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 19, 2021 09:38:53 IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 18.57 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. It said 5,14,408 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and cumulatively 64,60,624 across 36 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive. The total of 18,57,66,518 includes 96,73,302 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 66,58,820 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,45,65,255 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 82,29,693 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 64,60,624 individuals in the 18-44 years of age group who have received the first dose.

