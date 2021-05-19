Coronavirus News Live Updates: Record rise in deaths with 4529 fatalities in 24 hrs; daily tally below 3 lakhs

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 18.57 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. It said 5,14,408 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and cumulatively 64,60,624 across 36 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive. The total of 18,57,66,518 includes 96,73,302 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 66,58,820 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,45,65,255 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 82,29,693 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 64,60,624 individuals in the 18-44 years of age group who have received the first dose.
May 19, 2021
10:28
Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and his wife Mira tested positive for COVID-19
May 19, 2021
10:12
The Delhi government constitutes a 3-member technical committee for streamlining the distribution of Amphotericin-B drug being used for the treatment of Black Fungus.
All hospitals needing the drug will have to apply to the committee for supply.
May 19, 2021
09:56
Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray refuses to comment on extending of restrictions in Maharashtra. "It is too early to say anything on the extension of restrictions in Maharashtra. The only factor to decide whether there would be any extension will be the number of cases in the state."
May 19, 2021
09:41
India reports 2,67,334 new COVID-19 cases, 3,89,851 discharges & 4529 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 2,54,96,330
Total discharges: 2,19,86,363
Death toll: 2,83,248
Active cases: 32,26,719
May 19, 2021
09:35
Karnataka: 2 girls from Bengaluru join a volunteer group for burying COVID-19 patients
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will hold a video conference at 2 PM with Health Ministers of West Bengal, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim & Arunachal Pradesh to review the current COVID-19 situation & progress of vaccination drive in their respective States.
May 19, 2021
09:09
Johnson & Johnson is working with Biological E. Limited (a Telangana-based pharmaceutical company) on the manufacturing of the Johnson COVID vaccine. We're working around clock to develop & broadly activate manufacturing capabilities to supply vaccine worldwide: Johnson & Johnson statement
May 19, 2021
08:50
Sudan will restrict all travellers who have visited India within the prior two weeks, the country's health emergency committee said.
May 19, 2021
08:30
Lockdown extended in Telangana till May 30. All activities allowed between 6 am to 10 am every day.
May 19, 2021
08:20
Tripura: Agartala Municipal Corporation uses graffiti to convey awareness on COVID-19.
