Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Recovery rate rises to 90%; daily fatalities below 4000

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 27, 2021 09:52:20 IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 20.25 crore, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. It said 8,31,500 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose of COVID vaccine on Wednesday and cumulatively 1,38,62,428 people across 37 states and union territories have received it since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1. The beneficiaries include 98,08,901 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,37,679 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,52,42,964 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 84,00,950 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

