Coronavirus News Live Updates: Death toll crosses 3 lakh mark

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said the Army is ready to extend help to the people of India in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed nearly 3 lakh lives in the country. He was speaking via videoconferencing at a seminar organised by a social organisation here. To stop the spread of COVID-19 in rural areas, people will have to come together and they have to be ready to fight the pandemic, General Rawat said.

Two shots of COVID vaccines 'highly effective' against B1.617.2 variant first identified in India: UK study A new study by health officials in England shows for the first time that two doses of COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against the B1.617.2 variant first identified in India. Public Health England (PHE) said on Saturday that while the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was 88 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 from the B1.617.2 variant of concern (VOC) two weeks after the second dose, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was 60 percent effective against symptomatic disease from the B1.617.2 VOC. Read here Share: Israel to end COVID-19 restrictions after vaccine success Israel will end local COVID-19 restrictions following a successful vaccine rollout that has nearly stamped out new infections, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday. With the majority of the population having received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and about 92% of those 50 and older inoculated or recovered, Israel has been gradually reopening its economy after three lockdowns. The country reported just 12 new virus cases on Saturday, down from a daily peak of more than 10,000 in January. Share: Kerala: Kevin Jacob, a first year B Tech student from Thrissur, has designed a mask with a mic & speaker attached to ease communication amid pandemic Kerala | Kevin Jacob, a first year B Tech student from Thrissur, has designed a mask with a mic & speaker attached to ease communication amid pandemic



"My parents are doctors & they've been struggling to communicate with their patients since the onset of COVID," he said (23.05) pic.twitter.com/pnvkhzZETt — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021 Share: