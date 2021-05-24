Coronavirus News Live Updates: Death toll crosses 3 lakh mark

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said the Army is ready to extend help to the people of India in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed nearly 3 lakh lives in the country. He was speaking via videoconferencing at a seminar organised by a social organisation here. To stop the spread of COVID-19 in rural areas, people will have to come together and they have to be ready to fight the pandemic, General Rawat said.
May 24, 2021
08:58
Two shots of COVID vaccines 'highly effective' against B1.617.2 variant first identified in India: UK study
A new study by health officials in England shows for the first time that two doses of COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against the B1.617.2 variant first identified in India. Public Health England (PHE) said on Saturday that while the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was 88 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 from the B1.617.2 variant of concern (VOC) two weeks after the second dose, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was 60 percent effective against symptomatic disease from the B1.617.2 VOC.
Israel to end COVID-19 restrictions after vaccine success
Israel will end local COVID-19 restrictions following a successful vaccine rollout that has nearly stamped out new infections, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday. With the majority of the population having received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and about 92% of those 50 and older inoculated or recovered, Israel has been gradually reopening its economy after three lockdowns. The country reported just 12 new virus cases on Saturday, down from a daily peak of more than 10,000 in January.
May 24, 2021
08:27
Kerala | Kevin Jacob, a first year B Tech student from Thrissur, has designed a mask with a mic & speaker attached to ease communication amid pandemic
"My parents are doctors & they've been struggling to communicate with their patients since the onset of COVID," he said (23.05) pic.twitter.com/pnvkhzZETt