Coronavirus News Live Updates: No vaccination drive in Maharashtra, Gujarat today

Coronavirus India Live Updates: With gradual ingress of COVID-19 infection in rural and peri-urban areas, the Centre has urged states to ensure community-based and primary health centre services to manage the situation while stressing on sensitisation of ground workers on containment, surveillance and use of RAT for screening, and teleconsultation. The states were urged to train the ground-level staff on rapid antigen test (RAT), which is the preferred test for screening of the infected cases to enable timely isolation and prompt treatment, the Union Health Ministry said. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan along with Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul chaired a high-level video conference meeting with all the states and union territories. The focus of the meet was on COVID-19 containment and management in peri-urban, rural and tribal areas along with the effective clinical management of COVID-19, including the black Mucormycosis fungi which is being recorded in a growing number of states, the ministry said. The meeting assumes importance in the context of the rural hinterland of the country recording a very high number of cases with increasing fatality and positivity rate, combined with low reported levels of testing.

Delhi: COVID19 patients at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur participate in morning yoga and meditation sessions. Delhi: COVID19 patients at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur participate in morning yoga and meditation sessions. It was followed by a round of wards by Stress Counsellors of ITBP. pic.twitter.com/TKFtGdHf5j — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021 Share: Senior virologist Shahid Jameel resigns as the chairman of scientific advisory group of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia (INSACOG), a forum set up by the Centre last year for laboratory and epidemiological surveillance of circulating strains of COVID-19 in India Share: In view of the COVID pandemic, 'Chardham Yatra' is temporarily suspended. Only rituals are being performed with no pilgrims allowed: Uttarakhand DIPR Share: