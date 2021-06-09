  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Telangana govt extends restrictions for 10 more days from June 10

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 09, 2021 08:20:14 IST

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 23.88 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. It said 13,32,471 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 76,723 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine during the day. Cumulatively, 3,17,37,869 people in the same age group across states and union territories have received their first dose and 3,16,134 their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. As many as 1,63,80,521 frontline workers have received the first dose and 87,26,071 such workers have taken the second dose.

