Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Telangana govt extends restrictions for 10 more days from June 10

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 23.88 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. It said 13,32,471 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 76,723 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine during the day. Cumulatively, 3,17,37,869 people in the same age group across states and union territories have received their first dose and 3,16,134 their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. As many as 1,63,80,521 frontline workers have received the first dose and 87,26,071 such workers have taken the second dose.

Govt to ensure start of family pension of employees within a month in COVID death cases: Jitendra Singh All central government secretaries have been asked to monitor cases of in-service death of employees due to COVID-19 and ensure the start of family pension within a month of the receipt of the claim, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said. Singh also hoped that various state and UT governments would also emulate this practice for their employees in the wake of the unprecedented pandemic that has claimed many lives. Amarinder moots research facility to deal with Covid-like pandemic, other diseases Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday mooted a research facility under the guidance of national and global healthcare experts to combat a Covid-like pandemic and other serious diseases, according to an official statement. Chairing a virtual meeting of healthcare experts, Singh extended his government's "continued and unequivocal support" to the medical fraternity in battling the "unprecedented crisis" of COVID-19 till it is completely eliminated, the statement said. Maharashtra: Heavy footfall of people seen at Mahatma Phule Market in Nagpur this morning. The state has eased its #COVID19 lockdown and a five-level unlock plan has been announced by the state government. Lucknow Metro being sanitised ahead of the resumption of its operations as lockdown restrictions will be eased in the city from today.



The Telangana government extends COVID-19 restrictions for 10 more days from June 10; night curfew (6 pm - 6am) to continue. Pfizer said it will begin testing its COVID-19 vaccine in a larger group of children under age 12 after selecting a lower dose of the shot in an earlier stage of the trial, says a media report