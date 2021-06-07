Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Board exams cancelled in Bengal; Kerala CM hails PM Modi's announcements on free vaccination as 'most appropriate response'

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that vaccine supplies are going to be ramped up soon. He said that a vaccine for children against COVID-19 was under trials and could be launched soon. He added that research was underway on a nasal vaccine, which will help step up India's vaccination drive. "Very few nations, mostly high income countries, have seen COVID-19 vaccination drives pick up. In India, we prioritised vaccination for high risk population like healthcare workers, elderly and those with co-morbidities."
Jun 7, 2021
18:31
Govt to include UDID card in prescribed photo ID documents list for COVID vaccination
To further facilitate access to vaccination for persons with disability, the government has decided to include the UDID card in the list of prescribed photo ID documents for Covid vaccination and the necessary provisions for the same are being made and would be available in Co-WIN shortly, the health ministry said on Monday. The ministry has advised the states and Union territories to widely publicise the use of the UDID card as a permissible photo ID for accessing COVID vaccination. The Centre has been supporting the efforts of the states under the "whole of government" approach for ensuring a smooth and effective vaccination drive since January 16. It has developed the CoWIN digital platform to streamline the process of vaccination for various categories of beneficiaries across the country.
Jun 7, 2021
19:44
Maharashtra reports 10,219 new COVID cases, 154 deaths; positivity rate at 15.92%
MAHARASHTRA COVID19 UPDATE
👍🏻New Cases: 10,219 Vs 12,557
👍🏻Recovery Rate: 95.25% Vs 95.05%
🔻154 Vs 233 Deaths, Case Fatality At 1.72%
👍🏻Positivity Rate At 15.92% Vs 15.97%
👍🏻Daily Recovery (21,081) More Than Double Of New Cases
Jun 7, 2021
19:18
COVID-19: Board exams cancelled in West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that state board exams for classes 10 and 12 have been cancelled this year, keeping in view the feedback received from people in the past 24 hours. Addressing a press conference here, Banerjee, however, said evaluation in some form would be carried out, and a decision to that effect would be taken soon.
Jun 7, 2021
19:01
Kerala extends lockdown till June 16; complete lockdown on June 12, 13
Lockdown extended till 16 June in Kerala; Complete lockdown on 12 & 13 June

Stores selling essential commodities, raw materials for industries (including packaging), construction materials and banks will continue to function as they do now: Kerala CMO
Lockdown extended till 16 June in Kerala; Complete lockdown on 12 & 13 June
Stores selling essential commodities, raw materials for industries (including packaging), construction materials and banks will continue to function as they do now: Kerala CMO
PM Modi's declaration on free vaccination most appropriate response at this hour, says Kerala CM
Prime Minister's declaration that COVID19 vaccine will be supplied free of cost to the States from 21 June, is the most appropriate response at this hour. I am happy that our request has been positively responded to by the Prime Minister: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Prime Minister's declaration that COVID19 vaccine will be supplied free of cost to the States from 21 June, is the most appropriate response at this hour. I am happy that our request has been positively responded to by the Prime Minister: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Olympic-bound athletes, officials to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine after four weeks
The gap between two doses of the COVID19 vaccine for Olympicbound athletes and officials has been set to four weeks by the Ministry of Health, informed Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra on Monday. Batra has communicated the same to national sports federations. "All NSFs whose Athletes have Qualified for Tokyo Olympics. Letter has been issued by Ministry of Health Government of India, that in the case of Tokyo Bound Athletes and officals, the 2nd dose of vaccination will be done after 4 weeks of 1st dose of Vaccination," Batra said in a statement.
Jun 7, 2021
18:27
IMA writes to PM Modi, urges him to ensure 'optimum milieu' for medical professionals
In the wake of incidents of assault on doctors by relatives of patients, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in ensuring "optimum milieu" for medical professionals so that they can work without fear. Underlining the need for curbing the purposeful spread of misinformation against modern medicine and COVID19 vaccination by certain people with vested interests, the IMA has appealed to the prime minister to resolve their long pending pleas.
IMA welcomes PM Modi's announcements on universal vaccination
"We thank PM Modi for this important announcement of universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India. IMA is constantly and proactively supporting the vaccination drive initiated by the Prime Minister": Dr JA Jayalal, President, IMA
Jun 7, 2021
18:04
Private hospitals can only charge Rs 150 as service charge on COVID vaccines, says PM Modi
Jun 7, 2021
17:55
PM Modi also announced that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana had been extended till Diwali to ensure free ration to 80 crore people amid the pandemic.
Jun 7, 2021
17:37
PM: Govt will centralise procurement for 75% of vaccine capacities for all states
Govt will make centralised vaccine procurement for 75 percent of vaccine capacities and will ensure vaccine supplies to all states, PM Modi said on Monday. He added that all state and central vaccination centres will provide vaccines free of cost to all above 18 years. "Private hospitals can only charge a maximum of Rs 150 as service fee. Until November 2021, nearly 80 crore population will receive free ration," he said.
Jun 7, 2021
17:24
PM says, government has decided Centre will now take care of all state-level vaccine procurement. From June 21, vaccine for 18+ will be supplied free of cost to all states.
Jun 7, 2021
17:21
Govt worked shoulder to shoulder with vaccine manufacturers, says PM Modi
India launched two vaccines within a year, more than 23 crore vaccine doses administered so far, says PM
Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that two made-in-India vaccines were launched in India and more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country. It used to take years to bring vaccines to India earlier, but now seven companies in India are developing different COVID-19 vaccines
Jun 7, 2021
17:06
PM Modi says following COVID-19 protocol is our biggest weapon
Addressing the nation on June 7 at 5 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world has not seen a pandemic like COVID-19 in over a century. "From building COVID-19 hospitals to increasing ICU beds, we have created a new health infra over the past year. Demand for medical oxygen surged in the second wave, never in history did we require medical oxygen in this large quantities. Have imported drugs for Covid treatment as and when required. Following COVID-19 protocol is our biggest weapon. Vaccine is like a protective gear against COVID-19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on June 7, in what some suggest will be on the lines of states lifting COVID-19 restrictions follow the decline of cases in the aftermath of the second wave. Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation. He has also made new announcements at times in the address.
Jun 7, 2021
16:35
Unique Disability Identification Card (UDID) now acceptable as a Photo ID for registration on Co-WIN 2.0, Centre tells states.
Jun 7, 2021
16:28
Rajasthan orders forming committees to monitor Covid vaccination drive
The Rajasthan government has issued an order for forming committees at the state, district and block levels to ensure proper utilisation of coronavirus vaccines. These teams will also conduct a detailed audit of disposal of vaccine doses that have been wasted. Principal Secretary (Health) Akhil Arora said these monitoring teams should ensure maximum utilisation of vaccine doses. Three teams at the district level will oversee the vaccination process, while three teams at the state level will conduct periodic audits.
Jun 7, 2021
16:10
Maharashtra: Shops reopen in Nagpur as 5-level unlock begins
Maharashtra | Shops reopen in Nagpur as 5-level unlock begins; visuals from Sitabuldi main road.
"The last 2 months were very painful for us. Government should increase closure time from 5pm to 7pm," says Ashish Jain, a shopkeeper pic.twitter.com/hmUs8QJ5Az
Malta sees no new COVID cases for first time in 11 months
Malta registered no new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 11 months on Monday, but the Mediterranean island's health minister urged people to remain careful to prevent any resurgence. "Today is the first day with zero cases since last summer," minister Chris Fearne wrote on Twitter. "It is essential that we maintain discipline and responsibility." The news came as Malta allowed bars, cinemas and theatres to reopen as part of a government timetable to progressively roll back restrictions that was announced months ago.
Jun 7, 2021
15:34
West Bengal state board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 have been cancelled, says Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Jun 7, 2021
15:29
The World Bank approves $500 million program to support India's MSME sector, which has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19
Jun 7, 2021
15:21
Shiromani Akali Dal holds a protest near the residence of Punjab Health Minister in Mohali over selling COVID-19 vaccines at a higher price.
"He (Chief Minister Captain [retired] Amarinder Singh) should remove Captain from his name," SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.