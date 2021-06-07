  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Board exams cancelled in Bengal; Kerala CM hails PM Modi's announcements on free vaccination as 'most appropriate response'

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 07, 2021 19:20:44 IST

event highlights

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that vaccine supplies are going to be ramped up soon. He said that a vaccine for children against COVID-19 was under trials and could be launched soon. He added that research was underway on a nasal vaccine, which will help step up India's vaccination drive. "Very few nations, mostly high income countries, have seen COVID-19 vaccination drives pick up. In India, we prioritised vaccination for high risk population like healthcare workers, elderly and those with co-morbidities."
