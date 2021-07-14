Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Lockdown in Kerala on July 17,18; Delhi adds 76 new cases, 2 deaths in 24 hrs

Mini

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 38.50 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. It said 15,49,982 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group were administered the first dose while 1,19,121 were given the second dose on Tuesday. Cumulatively, 11,59,50,619 people in the 18-44 age group across all states and union territories have received the first dose and 40,19,089 have received the second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1. According to a provisional report, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country stands at 38,50,19,469, the ministry said. As many as 34,10,974 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, it said.