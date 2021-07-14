Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Lockdown in Kerala on July 17,18; Delhi adds 76 new cases, 2 deaths in 24 hrs

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 38.50 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. It said 15,49,982 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group were administered the first dose while 1,19,121 were given the second dose on Tuesday. Cumulatively, 11,59,50,619 people in the 18-44 age group across all states and union territories have received the first dose and 40,19,089 have received the second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1. According to a provisional report, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country stands at 38,50,19,469, the ministry said. As many as 34,10,974 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, it said.
Australia extends Sydney lockdown as COVID-19 outbreak nears 900 infections
Australian authorities extended a lockdown in Sydney on Wednesday by at least 14 days, after three weeks of initial restrictions failed to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19 in the country's largest city. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said restrictions would need to remain in place until at least July 30 after she reported 97 new locally transmitted cases, a slight increase from a day earlier. "It always hurts to say this, but we need to extend the lockdown at least further two weeks," Berejiklian said in Sydney on Wednesday.
Delhi reports 76 new cases, 84 recoveries, and 02 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 683
Total recoveries: 14,35,204
Death toll: 25,020
Positivity rate - 0.11%
